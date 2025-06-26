Ending poverty will cost trillions - how do we pay?

A major conference on funding for development (FFD4) is billed as a once-in-a-decade chance to build a fairer, greener future.

LONDON - World leaders have just five years left to make good on their pledge to end poverty and tackle a host of global injustices before a 2030 deadline.

But in these challenging times, how on earth do they - or we - pay for it?

Ten years ago, the United Nations unveiled 17 ambitious targets known as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), but only 17% are on track and there is an widening multi-trillion dollar financing gap.

Next week, government leaders and ministers will gather in the Spanish city of Seville to approve a plan to close the gap at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4).

The aim is to drive a massive investment push and reform the international financial system to help developing countries pay for everything from health care to climate action.

The U.N. conference comes as the United States and other big donors slash their aid budgets.

Although a broad agreement has been finalised, the conference will plant seeds for future initiatives.

Delegates from governments, financial institutions, development organisations and the private sector will discuss how to:

raise taxes to pay for development

tackle countries' high debt burdens

triple lending by multilateral development banks

address barriers to private investment

harness trade as a driver for development

fund climate action

However, the United States has withdrawn from the talks, citing multiple objections.