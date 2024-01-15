The richest 1% own 43% of global assets, Oxfam study says

Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos wears goggles owned by Amelia Earhart which he carried into space at a post-launch press conference after he flew on Blue Origin's inaugural flight to the edge of space, in the nearby town of Van Horn, Texas, U.S. July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

What’s the context? Oxfam says the world's five wealthiest men have doubled their fortunes, earning $14 million an hour since 2020

LONDON - The world's wealthiest 1% of people own nearly 43% of all global financial assets and emit as much carbon as two-thirds of the planet's poorest, according to an Oxfam report on Monday ahead of a gathering of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Heads of state will join chief executives, business elites and other prominent figures this week to discuss pressing global issues - from geopolitical instability and climate change - at the WEF's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The Oxfam report said: Since 2020, the world's five wealthiest men - including Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault, head of luxury goods empire LVMH - have more than doubled their collective fortunes to $869 billion, a rate of around $14 million an hour.

In 2023, billionaires were $3.3 trillion, or 34%, richer than they were in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Seven out of 10 of the world's biggest companies, such as tech giants Apple, Meta and Tesla, have a billionaire as CEO or principal shareholder.

Globally, men own $105 trillion more wealth than women, which equates to more than four times the U.S. economy.

If trends continue, the world will have its first trillionaire within a decade, but poverty - living on less than $6.85 dollars a day, according to the World Bank - will not be eradicated for another 229 years.

Oxfam's interim Executive Director Amitabh Behar said: "We're witnessing the beginnings of a decade of division, with billions of people shouldering the economic shockwaves of pandemic, inflation and war, while billionaires' fortunes boom." The United Nations International Labour Organization said last week the number of people living in extreme poverty – earning less than $2.15 a day – grew by about 1 million in 2023 to reach 241 million globally. https://www.ilo.org/global/about-the-ilo/newsroom/news/WCMS_908068/lang--en/index.htm It said an extra 2 million people will be unemployed due to conflicts, inflation and the higher cost of living, pushing the global unemployment rate from 5.1% in 2023 to 5.2% in 2024.



Sources: Oxfam International, United Nations International Labour Organization