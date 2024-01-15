  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

The richest 1% own 43% of global assets, Oxfam study says

Lin Taylor profile picture

Lin Taylor

Published: 8 hours and 50 mins ago

Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos wears goggles owned by Amelia Earhart which he carried into space at a post-launch press conference after he flew on Blue Origin's inaugural flight to the edge of space, in the nearby town of Van Horn, Texas, U.S. July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos wears goggles owned by Amelia Earhart which he carried into space at a post-launch press conference after he flew on Blue Origin's inaugural flight to the edge of space, in the nearby town of Van Horn, Texas, U.S. July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

What’s the context?

Oxfam says the world's five wealthiest men have doubled their fortunes, earning $14 million an hour since 2020

LONDON - The world's wealthiest 1% of people own nearly 43% of all global financial assets and emit as much carbon as two-thirds of the planet's poorest, according to an Oxfam report on Monday ahead of a gathering of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Heads of state will join chief executives, business elites and other prominent figures this week to discuss pressing global issues - from geopolitical instability and climate change - at the WEF's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The Oxfam report said:

  • Since 2020, the world's five wealthiest men - including Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault, head of luxury goods empire LVMH - have more than doubled their collective fortunes to $869 billion, a rate of around $14 million an hour.
  • In 2023, billionaires were $3.3 trillion, or 34%, richer than they were in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
  • Seven out of 10 of the world's biggest companies, such as tech giants Apple, Meta and Tesla, have a billionaire as CEO or principal shareholder.
  • Globally, men own $105 trillion more wealth than women, which equates to more than four times the U.S. economy.
  • If trends continue, the world will have its first trillionaire within a decade, but poverty - living on less than $6.85 dollars a day, according to the World Bank - will not be eradicated for another 229 years.
Private jets are seen on the tarmac of Nice international airport, France, September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Go DeeperAs leaders fly to Davos, how do private jets fuel climate change?
Citibank, HSBC and Barclays buildings are lit up at dusk in the Canary Wharf financial district of London, Britain, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Go DeeperEvery billionaire is a policy failure
A woman holds an umbrella while walking along a flooded street during heavy rain in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Go DeeperWEF says world faces 'gloomy outlook' as AI, climate threats rise

Oxfam's interim Executive Director Amitabh Behar said:

"We're witnessing the beginnings of a decade of division, with billions of people shouldering the economic shockwaves of pandemic, inflation and war, while billionaires' fortunes boom."

The United Nations International Labour Organization said last week the number of people living in extreme poverty – earning less than $2.15 a day – grew by about 1 million in 2023 to reach 241 million globally. https://www.ilo.org/global/about-the-ilo/newsroom/news/WCMS_908068/lang--en/index.htm

It said an extra 2 million people will be unemployed due to conflicts, inflation and the higher cost of living, pushing the global unemployment rate from 5.1% in 2023 to 5.2% in 2024.

Sources: Oxfam International, United Nations International Labour Organization

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Pay gaps
  • Wealth inequality

Featured Podcast

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
6 EPISODES
Just Transition
Podcast

Just Transition

The human stories behind the shift to a green economy

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
Podcast

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

General view as VfL Wolfsburg players pose for a team group photo before a match, Borussia Moenchengladbach v VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany. December 5, 2023 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Net ZeroWhat is football’s carbon footprint?
A mural is displayed on Litehouse Whole Food Grill on Dodge Avenue in the Fifth Ward, known as the historic Black community, in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Money, Power & PeopleUS cities start racism reparations as national efforts languish
A care worker assists a resident at a care home in south London, Britain, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Socioeconomic InclusionFraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs
Agustin Romo, 27, a legislative candidate for Buenos Aires province, who informally coordinates the social media team of Javier Milei's La Libertad Avanza party, works at the party's office, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 25, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Big TechAre social media platforms ready for record elections in 2024?
Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer, India, November 25, 2023
  1. 1

    Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

  2. 2

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?

  3. 3

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  4. 4

    Elections, heat and youth power: Climate tipping points for 2024?

  5. 5

    UK's Rwanda plan: Which other nations send asylum seekers abroad?

  6. 6

    The secret to a successful energy transition? Put people first

Most Read

  1. 1

    Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

  2. 2

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?

  3. 3

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  4. 4

    Elections, heat and youth power: Climate tipping points for 2024?

  5. 5

    UK's Rwanda plan: Which other nations send asylum seekers abroad?