The South African land law that has enraged Trump

South Africa's new land act has angered the U.S president and divided South Africans. Why?

Trump cuts SA funding, citing land theft from whites

Most land still owned by white South Africans

Critics blame influence of Elon Musk on Trump

JOHANNESBURG - Thirty years after the end of white minority rule in South Africa and land ownership remains a hot topic in one of the world's least equal nations.

Now it is a hot topic in Washington too.

On Feb. 7, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut U.S. financial assistance to South Africa, citing disapproval of a new land expropriation act and of Pretoria's genocide case at an international court against Israel.

The White House also said it would come up with a plan to resettle white South African farmers and their families as refugees.

Many South Africans believe Trump has been influenced by Elon Musk, the South African-born billionaire who has often tweeted his disdain for what he calls South Africa's "openly racist ownership laws" and "genocide of white people".

Critics of Musk's views have pointed out that South Africa's high murder rates affect all races, not just white farmers.

So, what is the expropriation act and why has it ruffled feathers from Johannesburg to Washington?

What is the expropriation act?

The Expropriation Act No 13 was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January and is meant to address land inequalities that stem from apartheid and white supremacy.

Nearly 400 years of Dutch and British colonial rule and four decades of apartheid saw waves of land grabs and mass evictions of Black, Indian and mixed-race people to create white-only areas.

The 1913 Native Land Act gave most farmland to whites -generally Afrikaners of Dutch and French descent - leaving just 13% to Blacks.

In 1950 the Afrikaner National Party passed a law removing 3.5 million Black people from their ancestral lands.

Today, only 4% of privately-held land is owned by Black South Africans, who make up nearly 80% of the 60 million-strong population.