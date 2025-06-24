Are bricks environmentally friendly?

South Asia's construction boom relies on clay bricks, but pollution from kilns is killing tens of thousands of people each year.

DHAKA - About a quarter of the world's bricks are produced in South Asia to build houses and factories in the region as more people move to urban areas in search of work.

But brick-making contributes to air pollution and emits greenhouse gases, while attempts to reduce emissions have faltered.

Constructing, powering, heating and cooling buildings is a key driver of climate change, generating 37% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.N. environment programme.

India produces 250 billion bricks a year, followed by Bangladesh, with 27 billion bricks, Pakistan and Nepal, a 2020 World Bank study showed. China is the world's top maker of bricks, producing more than 1 trillion bricks per year.

How does brick-making affect the environment?

In South Asia, clay is extracted from the soil, hills and riverbeds, then shaped and dried before being baked in furnaces, or brick kilns.

Taking the fertile, top layer of soil to make bricks hampers agricultural production, a 2018 study published in the journal Environmental Management said.

Brick kilns run on fossil fuels - mostly coal - and release greenhouse gases and fine particles that pollute the air.

In India alone, where half of houses are made of bricks, kilns use about 35 million tonnes of coal and 25 million tonnes of biomass a year, a study published by the scientific journal Nature said in 2023.

Pollution from fuel-burning brick kilns cause respiratory problems, including bronchitis, that kills about 6,000 people in Bangladesh and 55,000 people in India each year, the World Bank said.