Q&A: Heatwaves hit schools, putting millions of children at risk

UNICEF warns that heatwaves are pushing millions of children out of school and calls for climate policy to protect classrooms.

NEW DELHI - From scorching hot classrooms to flooded roads, climate change is forcing millions of students out of school, according to new UNICEF data.

Last year, at least 242 million students - or one in seven worldwide - experienced school disruptions due to extreme weather events, according to a June analysis from the United Nations children's agency UNICEF.

Heatwaves were the leading cause of climate-related school disruptions in 2024, affecting more than 171 million students globally, according to UNICEF data. The data from 85 countries shows that children are more exposed to extreme weather than ever before.

Context spoke to Haogen Yao, an education specialist at UNICEF, to understand why education must be part of governments' climate strategies and how low-cost, practical solutions could help keep more children learning as the planet heats up.

How is climate change accelerating school disruptions?

Our analysis shows that the scale and frequency of climate-related education disruptions are unprecedented. By the 2050s, eight times more children could be exposed to extreme heat than in the 2000s.

In Madagascar, around 59,000 students were affected by school disruptions in 2024. But by April 2025, in just four months, over 260,000 students had been affected due to a series of cyclones. This reflects the growing intensity of extreme weather and the need for education systems to systematically monitor climate hazards.

Yet most education systems remain ill-equipped to deal with these impacts. Climate-resilient infrastructure is limited, remote learning options are scarce, and education is often missing from climate discussions.