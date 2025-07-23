How will planned US tax on remittances hit poor countries?

As global aid declines, US plans to tax remittances could push poor countries further into poverty, analysts say.

LONDON - President Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' will hit poor countries that rely on money sent home by loved ones working U.S. jobs, with analysts predicting a new 1% tax will shave hundreds of millions of dollars off annual remittances received.

The levy was signed into law on July 4 and is due to come into force next January.

The tax will raise billions for the United States while denying developing nations a crucial source of overseas income just as Western aid budgets also shrink.

Here's what you need to know about the proposed tax and its likely impact:

Why are remittances important?

For many families of migrants in poor countries, remittances are a lifeline for food, education and medicine.

On average, migrant workers send $200 to $300 home every one or two months, according to the United Nations.

Their reach is wider than cash transfers and they help many more poor households, research by think-tank ODI Global showed.

The U.S. Center for Global Development (CGD) research group said remittances are also increasingly vital to plug gaps left by the fall in foreign aid.