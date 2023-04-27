In Peru's Amazon, anti-Indigenous bill targets uncontacted people

Yet a lawmaker has put forward a bill proposing to modify that law, a move anthropologists, Indigenous activists and leaders say would threaten legal safeguards for the PIACI and could lead to existing reserves for them being revoked.

Indigenous peoples living in isolation and early stages of contact in Peru - known as PIACI - are protected under a 2006 law that prohibits contact with them, primarily for their wellbeing, not least because their immune systems often have little resistance to common illnesses.

LIMA - About 25 isolated Indigenous groups - an increasing rarity around the world - live in Peru's Amazon rainforest, but a draft law could strip them of rights over their land, advocates say.

The proposal, made in November by congressman Jorge Morante of the right-wing Fuerza Popular (Popular Force) party, aims to modify the 2006 law to transfer responsibility for protecting isolated people and authority to create reserves from Peru's culture ministry to regional governments in the Amazon.

Dulhy Pinedo, head of the general directorate for the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in the culture ministry, said the risk posed by the bill was "so grave and worrying that it could mean the loss of the (PIACI)" - who officially number about 8,000.

"We would practically be talking about promoting their extinction, and that would be based on the laws of the state itself through the Congress," she said in an interview.

Morante, who represents Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, said in an interview "there is no direct evidence" the PIACI even exist in Loreto - a contention made in a new media and public relations campaign in the region, backed by business and political interests, according to Indigenous leaders.

Officials such as Pinedo and Indigenous organizations have warned about the spread of misinformation about the PIACI, and highlighted their increasing vulnerability to myriad threats.

Isolated groups in the Yavarí-Tapiche region - which lies on both sides of Peru's Amazon border with Brazil - face a growing risk from illegal logging and gold mining, coca plantations and drug trafficking violence, according to a 2021 report by Indigenous rights organization ORPIO and Rainforest Foundation Norway.

Across Latin America, Indigenous peoples in countries also including Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador say their territory is under threat from commercial interests - legitimate and illicit alike - despite the fact such land is considered crucial to protecting biodiversity and curbing global warming.

It is a problem set to worsen around the world as competition grows for land for everything from expansion of farming and mining of "green" minerals to installation of renewable energy technology, including hydroelectric dams.

Daniel Vela, a leader of the Indigenous Matsés people in Peru's Yaquerana, a remote Amazon area on Loreto's border with Brazil's Amazonas state, said the draft law was supported by "many businessmen who want to extract timber, mining and oil".

"We are not going to be silent. We are going to fight until this bill is shelved," said Vela.

He said the bill could lead to about 4 million hectares (9.9 million acres) of rainforest - or 3.2% of Peru's national territory - in seven Indigenous reserves losing protected status and being opened up for development and industry.

"(The PIACI) are our relatives," Vela added, referring to isolated Matsés, who he has sighted. "We are very worried about how we will be able to protect them."