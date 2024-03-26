Is tree planting all it's cracked up to be?

As deforestation threatens crucial forests, a new study suggests tree planting is not a magic bullet for global warming

Schemes are popular but no panacea for climate change

New study urges more selective re-forestation

Extra tree cover means extra heat in some ecosystems

LONDON - Millions of people have joined tree-planting campaigns through the decades - hoping to slow global warming and counteract mass deforestation - but a new study suggests the overall climate benefit has been overstated.

The potential for reforestation projects to mitigate climate change depends largely on where they are located, according to the research, published in the journal Nature Communications.

That is because the pros of new planting could be offset by an often unforeseen con - that fresh tree cover can change the ability of the earth's surface to reflect sunlight back into space, known as the albedo effect.

From community initiatives to eye-watering pledges from politicians and business, planting trees has become a go-to rallying cry in efforts to tackle climate change. How much this is guided by hope or science, though, is another question.

So does tree planting actually help in the fight against climate change, and where is the ideal place to do it?

Can reforestation help reduce climate change?

The role trees play as "carbon sinks" has a major impact on climate, with the world's forests absorbing a net 7.6 billion metric tonnes of CO2 per year - about 1.5 times the overall annual emissions of the United States.

Therefore, deforestation of crucial forests such as the Amazon is a major threat to nature's ability to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

But throw in the albedo effect and some new tree-planting projects do not cut global warming, according to researchers from Clark University, The Nature Conservancy and ETH-Zurich.

Reforestation is often touted as a silver bullet to the climate crisis, but the new research suggests that the estimated global climate change impact of restoring tree cover may be 20% to 81% too high.