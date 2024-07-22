India’s jobs problem in numbers

As the newly elected government prepares to announce its budget, employment data show why Indians worry about work

NEW DELHI - When Prime Minister Narenda Modi's new government announces the national budget this week, Indians will be looking for clues on how he will tackle unemployment, a major grievance among voters who deprived him of a clear majority in last month's election.

While the Indian economy is seen growing at a fast clip of 7.2% this year, job creation has lagged.

Latest consumer confidence polls by the Reserve Bank of India, taken in May, show that voters are increasingly concerned about unemployment and inflation.

India's official unemployment rates stands at 3.2%, far below figures offered by independent researchers, like the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, which said the jobless rate was 9.2% in May.

Here are some facts about India's labour market:



- Out of a population of 1.43 billion people, India has an estimated 582 million workers.

- Job growth in recent years has come primarily from self-employment, which accounted for 56% of work in 2022, or family enterprises.

- Almost 82% of the workforce is engaged in the informal sector, while only a fifth of the workforce has jobs that pay a salary or wages.