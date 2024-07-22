  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

India’s jobs problem in numbers

Bhasker Tripathi profile picture

Bhasker Tripathi

Published: 5 hours and 40 mins ago

Job seekers line up for interviews at a job fair in Chinchwad, India, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Job seekers line up for interviews at a job fair in Chinchwad, India, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

What’s the context?

As the newly elected government prepares to announce its budget, employment data show why Indians worry about work

NEW DELHI - When Prime Minister Narenda Modi's new government announces the national budget this week, Indians will be looking for clues on how he will tackle unemployment, a major grievance among voters who deprived him of a clear majority in last month's election.

While the Indian economy is seen growing at a fast clip of 7.2% this year, job creation has lagged.

Latest consumer confidence polls by the Reserve Bank of India, taken in May, show that voters are increasingly concerned about unemployment and inflation.

India's official unemployment rates stands at 3.2%, far below figures offered by independent researchers, like the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, which said the jobless rate was 9.2% in May.

Here are some facts about India's labour market:

- Out of a population of 1.43 billion people, India has an estimated 582 million workers.

- Job growth in recent years has come primarily from self-employment, which accounted for 56% of work in 2022, or family enterprises.

- Almost 82% of the workforce is engaged in the informal sector, while only a fifth of the workforce has jobs that pay a salary or wages.

Indian migrant workers wait inside a railway station to board trains to their home states following attacks on migrant labourers by suspected militants in Kashmir, on the outskirts of Srinagar October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Go DeeperWorked to death: Top UN expert slams migrant exploitation
Gig workers wait in line to collect their delivery order outside a mall in Mumbai, India, August 10, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Go DeeperAs India votes, young workers hope for jobs and better pay
Tradespeople sit on the side of a road as they wait to get hired for work in Mumbai, India, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Go DeeperAfter Cambodia crypto scam, Indians demand more jobs at home

- Agriculture accounts for 47% of all jobs, an increase from 42% in 2019.

- Manufacturing employed 11.4% of workers, fewer than it did before the Covid-19 pandemic.

- Women's workforce participation increased to 37% in 2023 from 25% in 2019, boosted by agricultural, own-account and unpaid family work.

- However, a significant gender gap persists, with men’s participation at more than twice the rate at 77%.

- Youth make up the vast majority of the unemployed population at 83%.

- Educated young people suffer higher rates of unemployment: 18% of those who have completed secondary education or higher are unemployed, compared with 3.4% of those who cannot read or write.

(Sources: Citigroup, The Institute for Human Development (India) and International Labour Organisation)

(Reporting by Bhasker Tripathi @BhaskerTripathi; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Unemployment
  • Pay gaps
  • Wealth inequality

Featured Podcast

A fist with the Lebanon flag is shown on a grey wall background. Thomson Reuters Foundation
5 EPISODES
Lebanon: Should I stay or should I go?
Podcast

Lebanon: Should I stay or should I go?

The show's producers reflect on how the seismic events in Middle East over the past months have affected life in Lebanon

A fist with the Lebanon flag is shown on a grey wall background. Thomson Reuters Foundation
Podcast

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

A man carries sorghum over his shoulder in this graphic for a Context original video. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Albert Han
NatureCan an obscure grain replace rice in Indonesian diets?
Resident doctors with Centre-run government hospitals participate in a protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) over the delay in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 counselling, outside Nirman Bhawan, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Socioeconomic InclusionWhat is India's 'NEET' medical exam scandal?
Protesters participate in an anti-government demonstration following nationwide deadly riots over tax hikes and a controversial now-withdrawn finance bill, in Nairobi, Kenya, July 16, 2024. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Money, Power & PeopleFrom protest to power? Kenya Gen Z seeks end to politics as usual
Students and job seekers shouts slogans as they protest to ban quotas for government job at Shahbagh Square in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Money, Power & PeopleLack of job growth for Bangladesh’s youth fuels campus protests
The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games logo in Paris, France, May 2, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
  1. 1

    Which sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?

  2. 2

    WWF chief: Firms can cut value chain emissions and use the market

  3. 3

    Empty beds, lost jobs: The price of India's crackdown on NGO funds

  4. 4

    What are AI 'hallucinations' and can they be stopped?

  5. 5

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  6. 6

    Where are the women Olympic coaches?

Most Read

  1. 1

    Which sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?

  2. 2

    WWF chief: Firms can cut value chain emissions and use the market

  3. 3

    Empty beds, lost jobs: The price of India's crackdown on NGO funds

  4. 4

    What are AI 'hallucinations' and can they be stopped?

  5. 5

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?