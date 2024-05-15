Europe 'polarised' on LGBTQ+ rights as attacks at all-time high

Germany, Iceland and Belgium are among the frontrunners, according to the ILGA Rainbow Map, with Russia leading rights reversals

LONDON - Europe is increasingly polarised over gay and transgender rights, as reports of hate crime and harassment reach record levels across the continent, new research showed this week.

The annual ILGA-Europe Rainbow Map and Index, which ranks 49 countries on their rights protections, praised Germany, Iceland, Bulgaria and Slovenia for passing laws to tackle LGBTQ+ hate crime during the last year.

It also awarded points to Belgium, Cyprus, Iceland, Norway and Portugal for bans on so-called conversion therapy, a widely discredited practice that seeks to change a person's sexuality or gender identity.

But countries such as Montenegro and Italy both fell down the ranking due to stalling policies on legislative protection.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni banned the listing of same-sex couples as parents on their children's birth certificates last year. The practice had previously been done in some regions in the absence of any clear legislation.

Earlier this week, a survey from the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights showed reports of violence and harassment against LGBTQ+ people had risen to a record high, with 14% of 100,000 respondents across Europe saying they had been targeted between 2018 and 2023.

Intersex and transgender people were found to be especially vulnerable, facing more violence and harassment than other minorities. Intersex people are born with atypical chromosomes or sex characteristics, meaning they cannot be easily categorised as either male or female.