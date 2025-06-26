To fight financial crimes, we must give people bank accounts

Financial inclusion helps shield people from fraud, theft and other forms of criminal exploitation like human trafficking.

Dr Alfred Hannig is Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion, a network of 90 central banks and financial regulatory institutions. Elisa de Anda Madrazo is President of the Financial Action Task Force, the global watchdog on money laundering, terrorist financing and the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

After fleeing violence in Somalia, Dahir set up a mini-market in Uganda, where he is rebuilding his life and growing a successful business. Dahir is one of hundreds of thousands of refugees in Uganda with a bank account, thanks to a central bank initiative that promotes financial inclusion for all segments of the population. This enabled him to secure essentials, like water and electricity, to keep his business afloat.

Bank of Uganda, a member of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI), recognises that the purpose of financial inclusion goes far beyond development - it plays a key role in supporting monetary and financial stability, and in strengthening financial sector soundness.

And financial inclusion is vital in the fight against illicit finance.

With Africa losing almost $90 billion a year in illicit financial flows – more than it receives in development aid – the urgency of this fight cannot be underestimated.

Through financial inclusion, countries can help combat underlying crime by providing safe, cost-effective, and reliable financial services to customers who would otherwise be forced to resort to cash or unregulated financial services.