Money, survival, and crisis: What COVID-19 taught us

When COVID-19 shut down economies, financial services became a lifeline; as new crises emerge, how can we ensure no one is left behind?

Claudia McKay is the lead of green and resilient outcomes at CGAP, a global partnership working to expand financial inclusion

It has been five years since the world faced one of its greatest resilience tests: the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis spared no one, but hit the world’s poorest the hardest. Millions of low-income workers -mostly in the informal economy - saw their jobs vanish overnight. Many had no safe place to quarantine, no savings, and no access to basic services like healthcare.

The pandemic underscored how financial services – savings, insurance, and digital payments - can determine whether a household rides out a crisis or falls into hardship. Today, as economic shocks, geopolitical tensions, and climate threats grow more interconnected, the question is are we doing enough to ensure financial inclusion for all?

In the face of a life-or-death crisis, financial matters may seem secondary. But for low-income households, the economic shock of COVID-19 was both immediate and devastating. Without safety nets, workers who fell ill or lost demand for their services had no cushion, loan repayments fell into arrears, and access to credit became more precarious.

Bébé Agbodoglo sells homemade palm liquor, known as sodabi, in Togo, and like many merchants, she saw a significant drop in sales at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through a TV broadcast Bébé learned about Togo’s NOVISSI social protection programme, which offers monthly government transfers of around $20 to informal workers. She followed the instructions on TV and within days received the first transfer to her mobile money account. Bébé credits this support to helping her meet her children’s basic needs during the crisis.

Many governments around the world turned to digital government-to-person payments to make sure people like Bébé could stay home safely but still pay bills. According to the World Bank, around 760 million people received such payments during the pandemic, with 80 million women opening their first account to receive them.