Q&A: Ireland's Varadkar says EU should do more on LGBTQ+ rights

Former Irish prime minister says Russia, others are using LGBTQ+ rights to sow division in Europe.

BRUSSELS - Former Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, the country's first openly gay leader, says the day Ireland voted in favour of same-sex marriage was one of his proudest in politics.

He came out as gay just months before the May 22, 2015 referendum, while serving as health minister, and said a 'cast of thousands' had played a part in the historic result.

"Politics is full of disappointments, and it was one of those days when everything was kind of coming together and everything seemed possible again," he said.

Now he sees progress on LGBTQ+ rights stalling across Europe as Russia and other entities use the issue to divide democracies. He believes the European Union should do more.

Varadkar was prime minister from 2017-2020 and again from 2022-2024 before unexpectedly quitting politics and now is a senior fellow at Harvard University's Carr-Ryan Center for Human Rights. He sat down with Context during a visit to Brussels to discuss LGBTQ+ rights in Europe.

Ireland marked 10 years of marriage equality this year. Do you think marriage equality can be threatened, as it is in the United States?

One thing I'm glad about in Ireland is that we have made these decisions with democratic consent, not by judges. I think that's better, and it would be very hard to overturn the progress we've made in Ireland, precisely because you would need either to go back to the people or in some cases have very big parliamentary majorities.