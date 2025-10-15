Textile factories turn to smart tech to monitor worker output

Bangladeshi fashion suppliers adopt new technology to boost productivity. Workers want a fair share of the benefits.

Smart devices track Bangladesh garment workers' output

Managers collect live data on productivity, quality

Union leader calls for greater share in benefits

SAVAR - Internet-connected smart devices and artificial intelligence are speeding up production in the garment-making factories of Bangladesh, the world's second largest fashion-producing country.

On the shop floor of 4a Yarn Dyeing, popular music blared from a sound system as women sewed clothes at machines equipped with sensors that track how many pieces each worker produced in real time.

The devices allow the factory's owner Team Group to compare output to workers' daily targets and remotely monitor every line on the factory floor, troubleshoot machine defects and use artificial intelligence to analyse productivity.

"While efficiency does not come overnight, you can eventually notch up performance with the real-time data," said Abdullah Hil Nakib, deputy managing director of Team Group, which started using the devices three years ago.

From designing clothes to speeding up marketing campaigns, global fashion is rapidly adopting new technology.

Generative AI alone could add $275 billion to global fashion's operating profits by 2028, a report last year by consultancy McKinsey & Company said.

But experts said using technology to make workers ever-more efficient should deliver them a better deal too.

Umme Hani, assistant professor at the School of Law and Business at Australia's University of Notre Dame, said AI can complement human skills and expertise, rather than merely tracking and controlling workers.

"If we don't take the right approach, we could see a growing tension between technology and labour rights, and quite frankly, that could escalate into a preventable crisis," she said.