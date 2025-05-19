Q&A: Women and girls pay the price for savage aid cuts - UN

From Sudan to Ukraine, key services for women and girls face closure or major disruption.

Global aid cuts hit services for women and girls

Half of women's aid charities face closure in months

'Detrimental' long-term impacts, says UN Women

LONDON - Half of all charities that help women and girls risk folding this year due to savage aid cuts that could sever sexual health services, close schools and abandon the very poorest of the poor, the United Nations said last week.

International aid fell in 2024 for the first time in six years, and is set to plunge further this year after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a sweeping freeze on foreign aid, and many other key donors announced cuts.

In a report published last week, UN Women said funding cuts had affected 90% of the 411 global women-led and women's rights groups it had surveyed - with half projected to close within six months absent a fresh injection of cash.

In a microcosm of the gloomy global picture, UN Women said the suspension of U.S. aid had already affected more than $40 million of its own funding.

Context spoke to UN Women's Sofia Calltorp, chief of humanitarian action, to find out about the cuts' fallout.

What were the main findings of the UN Women report?

We thought that there were going to be severe implications (of the cuts) but we were really alarmed when we saw that almost half of those organisations risk closing down within six months.

That was quite striking to see how many of those organisations were not only pushed to breaking point, but many of them that have already started to shut down services in terms of gender-based violence, support, protection, livelihoods.