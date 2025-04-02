Q&A: More refugees, far less cash - what keeps aid workers awake

From water projects in Afghanistan to demining in Colombia, aid cuts from Trump, EU and UK stop work that makes the world safer.

Refugee numbers rise as budgets shrink

Aid cuts felt from Kabul to Khartoum

State of insecurity - the new norm?

BRUSSELS - Conflict, climate change and cuts to foreign aid will drive ever more people from their homes in coming years, tipping the world into a new state of insecurity, according to the head of the Danish Refugee Council.

In a wide-ranging sitdown with Context, Charlotte Slente ran through the triple whammy that is now facing the world's poor as western governments turn inwards just as war and rising temperatures push ever more people into need.

Slente urged philanthropists to step up and do more - but conceded there was no one big enough to plug the multi-billion-dollar gap left when President Donald Trump gutted foreign aid and Europe shuffled some of its aid spend into defence.

Despite the reduced help now open to refugees, the group expects 6.7 million more people will be on the move by the end of 2026, adding to the 122 million already displaced by climate change and conflict.

Here are extracts from our conversation with Slente, who has been forced to shutter programmes from Khartoum to Kabul.

To what extent is your organisation exposed to U.S. cuts and does this keep you awake at night?

A lot of things keep me awake these days. But yes, we are quite heavily affected. In total numbers (U.S. aid) would have been 20% of our income in 2025. That has now been almost slashed from one day to another.

We work in 40 countries around the globe, focussing on humanitarian assistance - in terms of immediate, life-saving aid and also longer-term resilience for internally displaced people living in host communities for longer periods.

Overall, we assess that humanitarian assistance for over 2 million people that we expected to reach this year is not being delivered.

