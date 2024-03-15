Can EU's gig worker rules tame management by algorithm?

Directive agreed this week is seen as a vital step towards protecting app-based workers' rights from AI-driven management

Platforms use algorithms to allocate tasks, evaluate staff

Workers say AI-driven management tools are opaque, unfair

Unions hail directive as key step on algorithmic systems

BRUSSELS - Low pay, few labour rights and dangerous working conditions - for millions of European gig workers, it can be a rough job. But a deal thrashed out by EU ministers this week addresses one of their biggest headaches - management by algorithm.

Drivers and delivery riders for platforms such as Uber and Deliveroo say the opaque nature of algorithmic management can result in random job assignments and performance ratings, and even account deactivation - hitting their earnings and morale.

While Monday's watered-down deal to boost gig workers' employment rights fell short of unions' demands, they hailed the Platform Work Directive's provisions for greater transparency over algorithmic management systems as a crucial step to protect European workers from machine-made decisions.

The draft rules should act as a "wake-up call" over the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) turning Europe into a "wild west" for workers' rights, Jonathan L'Utile Chevallier, who coordinates a delivery riders' cooperative in the French city of Bordeaux, told Context.

Under the new rules, automated decisions affecting working conditions must have some human oversight, and workers would have access to the information driving AI-powered decisions. Such provisions complement parts of the landmark EU AI Act endorsed by European lawmakers on Wednesday.

By guaranteeing greater transparency over algorithmic decisions, workers' and labour advocates will be able to establish whether structural injustices such as racial or gender bias are baked into the code used to allocate jobs or evaluate performance.

That information could be used in potential lawsuits challenging discrimination or other labour rights infringements, said Oğuz Alyanak, a researcher at Fairwork, a gig research project at Britain's Oxford Internet Institute.

"This is a big step," Alyanak said.