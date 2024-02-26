Singapore embraces AI to solve everyday problems

As city-state shuns heavy regulation and works with Big Tech to build AI tools, some say it could become too reliant on tech firms

Singapore favours AI collaboration over regulation

Teams up with tech companies to build, test AI tools

Reliance on industry seen as a possible risk

SINGAPORE – Booking a badminton court at one of Singapore's 100-odd community centres can be a workout in itself, with residents forced to type in times and venues repeatedly on a website until they find a free slot. Thanks to AI, it could soon be easier.

The People's Association, which runs the community centres, worked with a government tech agency to build a chatbot powered by generative artificial intelligence to help residents find free courts in the city-state's four official languages.

The booking chatbot, which could be rolled out shortly, is among more than 100 generative AI-based solutions spurred by the AI Trailblazers project, launched last year to find AI-based solutions to everyday problems.

The project, backed by Singapore government agencies and Google, has also led to the development of tools to scan job applicant's CVs, develop customised teaching curriculums, and generate transcripts of customer service calls.

It is part of the Southeast Asian nation's AI strategy that is light on regulation and keen on "AI for all", said Josephine Teo, minister for communications and information.

"Regulations are certainly part of good governance, but in AI, we have to make sure there is good infrastructure to support the activities," she said at a briefing last month at Google's Singapore office where some of the new tools were demonstrated.

"Another very important aspect is building capabilities ...(and) making sure that people not only have access to the tools, but are provided with opportunities to grow the skills that will enable them to use these tools well," Teo said.

With an explosion in the use of generative AI globally, governments are racing to curb its harms - from election disinformation to deepfakes - without throttling innovation or the potential economic benefits.

In Singapore, the focus is on AI adoption in the public sector and industry, and building an enabling environment of research, skills and collaboration, said Denise Wong, an assistant chief executive at Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), which oversees the country's digital strategy.

"We are not looking at regulation - we see a trusted ecosystem as critical for the public to use AI confidently," she told Context.

"So we need an ecosystem where companies are comfortable, that allows for innovation and to deploy in a way that is safe and responsible, which in turn brings trust," she said.