Who is suing OpenAI and where?

OpenAI facing its first lawsuit from Indian firms

India is second largest market for the ChatGPT maker

OpenAI points to unsuccessful cases across the world

NEW DELHI - Indian music producers and publishers are seeking to join the news agency ANI in suing OpenAI, accusing the maker of ChatGPT of copyright infringement in the company's second biggest market after the United States.

The case could have serious implications for how India, an emerging key player in the global AI landscape, regulates generative AI (GenAI).

India's AI sector is expected to grow significantly to reach $22 billion by 2027, up from its current value of between $7 billion and $10 billion, according to a 2024 report by Nasscom-EY, an association of Indian tech companies.

Here are some details about the court case against OpenAI in India:

Who is Suing OpenAI in India and why?

Indian news agency ANI filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court in November last year, accusing OpenAI of using its content without permission to train its large language models (LLMs), including ChatGPT.

Since then, book publishers and media groups, some backed by billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, have asked to join the ANI lawsuit against OpenAI.

Two of India's largest music labels, Saregama and T-Series, and the Indian Music Industry (IMI), which represents Sony Music and Warner Music in India, asked to join the case last week over concerns about what it said were "unauthorised use of sound recordings" in training OpenAI's artificial intelligence models.

So far, the New Delhi court has said that each party must file individual suits and said the lawsuit filed by ANI cannot be expanded to include other plaintiffs. The next hearing is on Friday.