Q&A: 'Flow' animation director says AI should be tool, not creator

Indie animated film "Flow" rattles big studios with Oscar win, spotlighting role of new tech in industry under pressure from AI.

BRUSSELS - The wordless adventure of a cat that finds refuge on a boat during an apocalyptic flood, the Oscar-winning animated movie "Flow" has offered hope to an industry grappling with an existential crisis, thanks in part to the use of artificial intelligence.

With a meagre $3.7 million budget compared with Disney's $200 million movie "Inside Out", "Flow" beat industry giants to take home the best animated feature Oscar this year.

The filmmakers rendered the entire film on free open-source 3D modelling software Blender and, in accepting the award on March 2, Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis said he hoped the win would "open doors to independent animation filmmakers."

The Oscar win comes as the industry faces tricky financial headwinds, with culture funding being slashed amid budget cuts in Europe and rapidly evolving AI threatening jobs.

Context spoke to Flow's French animation director Léo Silly Pélissier about the joys and perils of working with new technologies.

Flow is the first independent animated feature to win an Oscar. Have you had a chance to reflect on why this is and what this means for the future of animation?

It's an honest film. It evokes a lot of things at the same time, it allows everyone to create their own story, to propel themselves into this world. We felt this magic worked well with the public.

As it's a low-budget movie, we didn't have the means to promote it. So the win is very positive for the future of the industry, especially for those with a free spirit.

We hope that it can give ideas to other productions, to find smart processes to tell stories. We have a lot of tools that allow us to have creative freedom and methods to speed up the production process, without necessarily using AI, but it's also not something you should fight against.