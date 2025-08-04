Feed the world but feed it well. Why food systems must be reformed

Morgan Gillespy is Director of the Food and Land Use Coalition and Afshan Khan is Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Coordinator for the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement.

Almost three billion people around the world cannot afford a healthy diet and nearly all of the nutrition targets set by the World Health Organization (WHO) are off track.

Iron deficiency in women is rising alongside adult malnutrition. Without urgent action, some analyses suggest hunger and malnutrition could rise by 20% by 2050.

This is not just a moral failure - it’s an economic one.

The costs of inaction are staggering: an estimated $41 trillion over the next decade, including $21 trillion in lost productivity from undernutrition and micronutrient deficiencies, and $20 trillion in economic and social costs linked to overweight and obesity.

By contrast, investments in child and maternal nutrition are considered a “development best-buy”, delivering $23 for every $1 invested - making nutrition not just a health priority, but a smart economic strategy.

In many low-income countries, affordability, availability and consumption patterns are the biggest barriers to good nutrition.

Food systems hold immense potential as the most powerful lever to deliver affordable, nutritious food for all. Yet they remain largely geared toward quantity over quality - dominated by a handful of staple crops that provide calories but fall short of the diverse nutrients people need to thrive.

The consequences extend far beyond diets: ecosystems are being depleted, and food systems now account for roughly one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Part of the challenge lies in reconciling the tension between increasing the availability of food and improving the quality of diets.

But doing both is possible and essential. Government policies regarding what is subsidised and incentivised is key. Better nutrition drives stronger human capital, boosts productivity, and underpins long-term economic growth, resilience and health.