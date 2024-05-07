U.S. cities scramble as internet access benefit runs out

The Affordable Connectivity Program, which provided free or discounted broadband to low-income households, could end this month

WASHINGTON – Nate Stone is dreading the next few weeks, when the digital inclusion work he has helped spearhead in Denver comes under sudden, serious threat.

Barring a last-minute save, this month a widely heralded federal programme to subsidise internet access for low-income and other households runs out of money – affecting more than 23 million people.

The $14.2-billion Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) began at the end of 2021 in response to the pandemic, but has become a key part of the U.S. social safety net. Yet despite broad bipartisan support, the ACP is likely to lapse amidst political logjam over a host of other issues.

"The impact here is going to be just monstrously devastating," Stone, the Denver Public Library system's technology education administrator, told Context.

"The folks who are in the most precarious positions will lose their ability to connect with those networks that can actually provide them support."

Around 14% of Denver residents previously lacked an internet connection, he said.

Stone was planning to head to a housing development for elderly people that had used the ACP's $30-a-month subsidy to get internet connections for the first time.

Now, he said, "they all got notices that the ACP is going away, and no one has any idea what their options are."

The Universal Service Administrative Co., which administers the ACP, referred questions on guidance for local officials to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which did not respond to queries.

There are several attempts in Congress to extend the ACP temporarily, alongside longer-term strategies on making funding for such an internet subsidy permanent.

But it could be too late.

"Lack of funding could end this critical program, raising costs for hardworking families," said U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada said in a statement.

Rosen helped create the ACP and is now leading efforts to get it extended and figure out permanent funding.

"Access to high-speed internet is a critical lifeline for families to access telemedicine, complete schoolwork, and even run a business," she said.