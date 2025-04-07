Volunteers on 'right side of history' fight Trump data purge

U.S. volunteers restore health and climate data deleted by Trump administration - for everyone to use.

Volunteers build new tools for public access

Efforts hobbled by limited resources

Tools map climate change, health risks

LONDON - In defiance of an executive order that wiped reams of data from U.S. government websites, volunteers are reversing "this act of official vandalism" and ensuring open access to the censored climate, LGBTQ+ and health stats.

Scores of activists are working to safeguard and then make public data they had archived for safe-keeping after President Donald Trump's administration targeted "gender ideology extremism" and environmental policies with deletion.

"We're moving past the initial phase and approaching the next: ensuring that there's public access to everything that we have preserved," data scientist Jonathan Gilmour told Context via video call.

Gilmour belongs to Public Environmental Data Partners, a coalition of environmental, justice and policy organisations committed to "public access to federal environmental data".

They are working with a host of other volunteers - environmental coders at Earth Hacks, archivists such as the Internet Archive, data consultants Fulton Ring - to build new public access tools from the purged data.

Trump has gutted several federal agencies, fired tens of thousands of employees and altered or deleted thousands of government webpages since taking office in January.

First in Trump's firing line were health, climate and LGBTQ+ datasets that fell foul of his ideology.

These include stats gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), such as the social vulnerability index and environmental justice index - measures used to quantify the health risks faced by different Americans.

Among those working to restore the deleted data are former workers along with staff who were put on leave by Trump.

An Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) employee who was placed on leave helped make a new map showing EPA environmental justice grants using the deleted data.

The map shows progress made in improving air pollution monitoring systems and work done to upgrade aging sewer systems.

"It's miraculous what (we've) been able to do – take these tools ... and protect them from this act of official vandalism," the employee, who requested anonymity to speak more freely, told Context.

Those who are leading efforts to restore access to the missing data say they are understaffed, underfunded and persist in their work despite risking retaliation from the Trump government, which has targeted lawyers it considered hostile.

"There's certainly a concern of retribution from the administration, but we feel strongly we're on the right side of history here," Gilmour said.

The White House did not respond to Context's request for comment before time of publication.