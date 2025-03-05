How are Trump's policies affecting global AI safety laws?

Trump's AI policies risk harming users and could drive changes in global legislation, experts say.

LONDON - President Donald Trump's AI policies, which signal a shift away from the previous administration's focus on preventing bias and safeguarding risk, could make users more vulnerable and influence legislation abroad, experts say.

While former president Joe Biden took steps to reduce risks associated with artificial intelligence, Trump has thus far focused on ensuring U.S. dominance in the field, moving to ditch some protective guardrails.

Experts say U.S. policies are likely to influence legislation and policies in Europe as countries jockey for dominance in the fast-growing sector.

Here's what you need to know:

What has Trump done on AI since returning to power?

Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 25, to "enhance America's dominance in AI to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security" after revoking Biden's 2023 executive order on AI.

Biden's executive order sought to reduce the risks AI poses on consumers, workers and national security. It required developers to share safety test results with the government and address related chemical, biological, nuclear, and cybersecurity risks.

Trump's order said AI systems should be "free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas", which experts have interpreted as signalling a move away from preventing social bias and discrimination.

"We expect the Trump administration will favour minimal domestic and international regulation on AI," said Seán Ó hÉigeartaigh, who heads a research institute at the University of Cambridge focused on the risks of emerging technologies.

"It seems clear that concerns that had traction with the previous administration such as reduction of bias in AI will not be priorities," he said.