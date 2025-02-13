In Data: How much is climate change affecting your home insurance?

Biden Treasury department releases massive insurance data set

Higher climate risk zones face higher premium, non-renewal rates

Homeowners insurance in focus after LA area wildfires

MEXICO CITY/RICHMOND, Virginia - Climate change is fast upending home insurance rates in the United States – almost regardless of where one lives.

In the aftermath of the Los Angeles area wildfires, California's largest private insurer requested significantly higher rates for homeowners from May as it dealt with costly claims, while there were widespread reports that insurers were dropping customers before the disaster first struck in early January.

Precisely where and how much insurance rates have risen and are projected to rise will be instrumental in how the U.S. housing market adapts to climate change in the long run.

To that end, the U.S. Treasury Department – with the help of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and state regulators – has released a first-of-its-kind report examining cost and changes over time of metrics like insurance premiums and non-renewal rates across the country.

The report is unprecedented in its scope, covering more than 330 insurers and more than 246 million homeowners insurance policies from 2018 through 2022.

The report "identifies alarming trends of rising costs of insurance – to consumers and insurers themselves – as well as lack of availability of insurance, all of which threaten the long-term prosperity of American families," said former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in January, when the report was released at the tail end of the Biden administration.

What are the major takeaways? Here's what you need to know:

How are major weather events connected to insurance costs?

As climate change fuels hotter, drier conditions that help increase the intensity and frequency of wildfires and storms, insurance companies have been exiting markets in high-risk areas, helping push up costs.

"Consumers living in the top 20 percent of ZIP Codes with the highest expected annual losses to buildings from climate-related perils paid average inflation-adjusted premiums per policy of $2,321 between 2018 and 2022 — 82 percent more than the average for the bottom 20 percent of ZIP Codes," the Treasury report said.