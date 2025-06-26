AI data-centre boom could destroy Big Tech's net-zero plans

Big Tech denies the soaring demands of AI and cloud computing bust the sector's emission goals.

AI and cloud computing guzzle energy and water

Sector faces 'climate strategy crisis'

Big Tech says its accounts are open and transparent

WASHINGTON - The fast-rising energy demands of Big Tech are undermining the ambitious climate pledges that Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft have all made in recent years, according to a report from the nonprofit NewClimate Institute.

The research says the tech sector faces a "climate strategy crisis" as its data centres demand ever more electricity and water to power growing fields, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

"These companies seem to have lost their way with regard to climate strategies," report co-author Thomas Day told Context by phone.

"The narrative has changed from 'we’re fixed on the target' to 'we're really not sure, but we’ll get there somehow.'"

The picture is further complicated, he said, by ongoing negotiations over how to count and report future emissions.

Big Tech has pledged to fight climate change and says it is striving to be sustainable in all aspects of its business.

Day though points to Microsoft, which in February described its sustainability goals - made in 2020 - as a "moonshot".

It then noted: "We have had to acknowledge that the moon has gotten further away."

The company’s electricity demand has tripled since 2020, the report found, as it invested in giant warehouses that house the computer systems which let users store photos, stream music, talk with AI chatbots and more.

Microsoft declined to comment.

Data hubs

The proliferation of data centres has leapt in recent years. North America housed fewer than 1,500 in 2014; by this year, the United States alone had more than 5,400, according to Statista.

Their average size and power usage has also jumped.

The world's biggest tech firms have nearly all pledged to reach net zero by as soon as 2030, but environmental campaigners are concerned their growing reliance on data centres will bust those ambitions by consuming ever more energy and water.

With AI expected to use about 12% of U.S. energy by the end of the decade, according to consultancy firm McKinsey, this could make it increasingly difficult for companies to transition from planet-heating fossil fuels to clean energy.