What are biofuels and are they green?
An engineer holds a pile of insects before pressing them into biofuel and alternative protein, at Circa Biotech, in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, January 14, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
What’s the context?
Biofuel production has become a popular alternative to fossil fuels, but has several climate impacts
- Global production of biofuels is rising rapidly
- Biofuels emit less when burnt but require land change
- Biofuels supply about 3% transport energy globally
NEW DELHI - Countries around the world are producing more biofuels as a way to tackle climate change, but are they really greener than fossil fuels?
Biofuel production increased nine-fold between 2000 and 2020, and in 2023 G20 nations launched the Global Biofuel Alliance to try to expand the use of sustainable biofuels.
But environmentalists warn the land needed to grow organic matter for biofuels is leading to climate destruction such as deforestation.
What are biofuels and why are they popular?
Biofuels - either bioethanol or biodiesel - are made from agricultural produce or organic waste and are used in traditional vehicles as a substitute for fossil fuels, which the International Energy Agency (IEA) says currently powers more than 90% of transport globally.
Pure ethanol and biodiesel are non-toxic and biodegradable. Biofuels generally emit fewer particulates, sulphur dioxide and toxins, which are bad for people's health and the environment.
They are used to run cars, trucks, aircraft and ships.
Many countries are increasing their local production with national mandates to mix these biofuels with gasoline and diesel, and in 2023 nearly 200 million metric tons of bioethanol and biodiesel were produced globally.
By the end of this year, Indonesia aims to have 30% biofuel in transport fuel by end of 2025 and India is targetting 20%.
India hopes biofuels can reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels. The government said its efforts to increase the biofuel mix in vehicles has saved 990 billion rupees ($11.44 billion) in foreign exchange and cut CO2 emissions by 51.90 million tons.
The IEA projects biofuel demand to expand by 38 billion litres between 2023 and 2028, taking the total biofuel demand to 200 billion litres 2028.
How are biofuels produced and are they green?
Most biofuels are produced from edible sugar, starch and other food crops like corn grown on arable land. These so-called first generation biofuels are produced either by extracting oil or fermentation in large distilleries.
The biggest challenge associated with first generation biofuels is their need for land, which can pit them against agricultural land needed to feed growing populations and forests essential in the fight against climate change.
From a total of 1.4 billion hectares of land used to grow crops globally in 2021, around 8% was used to supply feed stock for biofuels production, Germany's Union for the Promotion of Oil and Protein Plants reported.
This is leading to questions around food supply. For example, India's push to increase first generation ethanol production led to the country using 2.5 million tons of rice from its national stores meant for impoverished people.
In Indonesia, growing palm oil to produce biofuels is threatening the country's forests. Such changes in land use research suggests causes greater emissions than the potential benefits of biofuel.
But there are greener ways of producing biofuels, such as from non-edible plants, woody biomass, agricultural residues or even algae.
These technologies have the potential to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and save agricultural land and forests. However, their production has barely taken off due to the high cost of their research and technology development.
Are biofuels a clean energy option?
In their use alone, biofuels are cleaner than fossil fuels. According to a study by the U.S. Department of Energy, corn ethanol has between 44% and 52% lower climate-polluting emissions than gasoline.
But the many steps to make biofuels produce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases even before the fuel is burned, especially if land has been cleared to grow the crops.
The energy and fertilisers needed to cultivate the crops, their fermentation, distillation and transportation largely come from fossil fuels.
Under current land-use regulations, globally, CO2 emissions from biofuel production exceed those from fossil diesel combustion, said a study published in Nature last year.
Advocating for stricter regulations for land-use change, the study said "international agreements need to ensure the effective and globally comprehensive protection of natural land before modern bioenergy can effectively contribute to achieving carbon neutrality."
($1 = 86.5450 Indian rupees)
