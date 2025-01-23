What are biofuels and are they green?

Biofuel production has become a popular alternative to fossil fuels, but has several climate impacts

Global production of biofuels is rising rapidly

Biofuels emit less when burnt but require land change

Biofuels supply about 3% transport energy globally

NEW DELHI - Countries around the world are producing more biofuels as a way to tackle climate change, but are they really greener than fossil fuels?

Biofuel production increased nine-fold between 2000 and 2020, and in 2023 G20 nations launched the Global Biofuel Alliance to try to expand the use of sustainable biofuels.

But environmentalists warn the land needed to grow organic matter for biofuels is leading to climate destruction such as deforestation.

What are biofuels and why are they popular?

Biofuels - either bioethanol or biodiesel - are made from agricultural produce or organic waste and are used in traditional vehicles as a substitute for fossil fuels, which the International Energy Agency (IEA) says currently powers more than 90% of transport globally.

Pure ethanol and biodiesel are non-toxic and biodegradable. Biofuels generally emit fewer particulates, sulphur dioxide and toxins, which are bad for people's health and the environment.

They are used to run cars, trucks, aircraft and ships.

Many countries are increasing their local production with national mandates to mix these biofuels with gasoline and diesel, and in 2023 nearly 200 million metric tons of bioethanol and biodiesel were produced globally.

By the end of this year, Indonesia aims to have 30% biofuel in transport fuel by end of 2025 and India is targetting 20%.

India hopes biofuels can reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels. The government said its efforts to increase the biofuel mix in vehicles has saved 990 billion rupees ($11.44 billion) in foreign exchange and cut CO2 emissions by 51.90 million tons.

The IEA projects biofuel demand to expand by 38 billion litres between 2023 and 2028, taking the total biofuel demand to 200 billion litres 2028.