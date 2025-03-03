Trump and Ukraine: Where are Europe's critical minerals?

What are the critical minerals U.S. President Donald Trump wants from Ukraine?

LONDON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he is still willing to sign a deal on developing critical minerals with the United States, despite last week's explosive Oval Office meeting.

Zelenskiy rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's initial demand for $500 billion of mineral wealth from Ukraine in repayment for military support, but was expected to sign an agreement on Friday before Trump accused him of being ungrateful for U.S. aid, of showing disrespect to the United States and of risking World War Three.

Despite the fallout, Zelenskiy said he could still salvage his relationship with Washington and was still willing to sign the minerals deal.

Growing demand for minerals essential for clean energy technologies, such as electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and semiconductors is fuelling global competition to secure supply.

China dominates the global supply chain of critical minerals, processing 90% of all rare earth metals and 60% of the world's lithium.

Both the European Union and now the United States have highlighted Ukraine as a key partner for investment and securing a mineral supply.

What critical minerals does Ukraine have?

Ukraine has deposits of 22 of the 34 minerals identified by the EU as critical and has the continent's largest reserves of titanium, used in wind turbines, fuel cells and batteries, and uranium, used in nuclear power.

According to the Ukrainian Geological Survey, Ukraine also has enough reserves of lithium and graphite needed to produce batteries for 20 million electric vehicles.

Ukraine is also a top producer of gallium and neon, and has reserves of rare earth metals such as neodymium, used in wind turbines and EV batteries; and erbium and yttrium, whose applications range from nuclear power to lasers.