USAID cuts: The effects of halting antiretroviral therapy for HIV

Eight countries, including six in Africa, could run out of antiretroviral treatment for HIV in months due to the U.S. aid freeze.

LONDON - U.S. President Donald Trump's foreign aid freeze could lead to more than three million HIV-related deaths, as supplies of life-saving drugs are disrupted in nations hit hardest by the virus, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

More than 20 million people in 55 countries were relying on U.S. funding to provide their antiretroviral therapy (ART) for HIV as of last year, U.S. government data shows.

Now, many face an uncertain future after more than 80% of USAID programmes were scrapped following a six-week review to see if they aligned with Trump's "America First" policy.

HIV services around the world have been paused - particularly in the Global South - and the United Nations AIDS agency (UNAIDS) said there were reports of panic and hoarding of medication by people living with HIV.

Here's everything you need to know about ART and what this disruption means for the spread of HIV.

What is antiretroviral treatment (ART) and how does it work?

ART - the process of taking antiretroviral medication - stops HIV from reproducing in the body after infection has occurred.

The medication allows the immune system to repair itself and prevents HIV from developing into AIDS, the most advanced stage of the infection.

HIV can adapt and become resistant to treatment, so a combination of antiretroviral drugs is commonly used, although these can be merged into a single pill.