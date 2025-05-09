What does Trump's deep-sea mining push mean for the ocean?

Deep-sea mining poses risk of ecological collapse

Companies exploit legal loopholes offshore

Global competition rises over seabed control

LONDON - A Canadian mining company has been boosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in its push to exploit the ocean floor for minerals such as lithium that are critical to the world's clean energy transition.

The Metals Company submitted applications to the U.S. government to start exploration in international waters at the end of April.

However, experts say the plan might violate international law, cause major ecological damage and even accelerate climate change.

The move follows an executive order by Trump to expedite mining permits to offset China's control of the critical minerals industry.

But more than 90% of the species within the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ), one of the first areas to be mined, are currently unknown to scientists, according to a report by the National Committee of the Netherlands, a non-governmental international nature organisation.

Here's what you need to know.

Where do companies want to mine?

The Metals Company (TMC) is hoping to mine a 25,000 square kilometre (9,653 square mile) area of the CCZ - approximately 1,300 nautical miles south of San Diego, California in international waters.

Currently 22 organisations are mining the CCZ, including the government of India, Germany's Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources and the China Ocean Mineral Resources R&D Association.

Most exploration contracts are held by public research institutions focused on scientific study, but some contractors, often state-sponsored, combine both research and mining objectives.

The CCZ holds estimated millions of tonnes of nickel, copper, cobalt and manganese, resources vital to energy, infrastructure and defence industries.

Consequently, countries have debated whether to allow commercial mining for several years.