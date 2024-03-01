Wind of change for Shetland oil hub, but who will benefit?

As North Sea oil and gas declines, the Shetland Islands are looking to wind power and green hydrogen

North Sea oil and gas in decline despite new licences

Shetland looks to wind for life after fossil fuels

Shetlanders want to benefit directly from new projects

LONDON – When storms batter Scotland's Shetland Islands, as they frequently do, the force of the winds whipping through its streets and valleys leave you in no doubt that this is Britain's windiest place.

Now islanders are looking to those fierce winds to take the place of the declining offshore oil and gas industry that transformed their economy from the 1970s.

Local energy developer Angus Ward first studied the potential of wind power in the archipelago, 100 miles (160 km) north of the Scottish mainland, using data from the Met Office national weather service as a student in the 1970s.

"There was a lot of wind in Shetland in comparison to other areas. It's the same 50 years later," said Ward, who now directs an energy company called Shetland Aerogenerators, which has operated the five-turbine Burradale Wind Farm since 2000.

There are now half a dozen onshore wind projects around Shetland. The largest is Viking Energy, with 103 turbines due to come online in 2024, which could power almost half a million homes via a new cable built to the Scottish mainland.

With only about 10,000 households and some 21,000 people, the islands are set to export to the mainland a lot more energy than they consume, leaving Shetlanders anxious to ensure their community gets its fair share of the benefits from new energy developments.

Replacing fossil fuels with clean energies like wind and solar will play a major role in the global race to cut greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the worst impacts of climate change, such as floods, heatwaves and rising sea levels.

But addressing the concerns of communities impacted directly by the installation of wind turbines and related infrastructure is key to ensuring such projects get built.

Planning laws in England have allowed local objectors to stop virtually all new onshore wind power projects since 2015. In Scotland, the law is more supportive of onshore wind, but many communities are still concerned over the impact.

For now, Shetland is still heavily reliant on the oil and gas industry that has brought prosperity to the islands, mostly through its harbour operations at Sullom Voe, one of Europe's biggest oil terminals.

While oil exports are in steady decline, the community still receives about £25 million per year in gross earnings from its port, according to council figures.

"Over the period that's helped us maintain better roads as you would expect in a place like here," said Douglas Irvine, who leads Shetland Islands Council's energy transition work.

The question facing Shetland is how quickly new forms of energy can replicate the role of oil and gas, and what is the benefit to the community.

"We're at the heart of an energy hub here already," said Irvine. "How do we use that to try and achieve opportunities in renewable energy?"