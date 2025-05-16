Can pandemic pact avert COVID chaos in next crisis?

New WHO pandemic preparedness treaty aims to end stark vaccine and health disparities exposed during COVID.

LONDON - Five years after COVID-19 swept the world, killing millions and overwhelming health systems, countries are set to adopt a landmark treaty aimed at bolstering the world's ability to fight future pandemics.

The proposed accord seeks to improve early detection of dangerous new diseases and ensure fairer access to tests, drugs, vaccines and other health supplies.

Negotiations for the World Health Organization (WHO) treaty took more than three years and involved more than 190 countries.

However, there are concerns the agreement could be weakened by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to quit the U.N. agency.

The treaty is set to be adopted at the WHO's annual assembly beginning on May 19 in Geneva, Switzerland.

How will the treaty improve vaccine equity?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, wealthier nations were accused of hoarding vaccines, leaving poorer countries without.

One study estimated national stockpiling could have cost more than 1 million lives.

A new mechanism called the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) system will facilitate the rapid sharing of pathogen samples and genome sequences to help speed development of diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.

In return, drug makers developing products from such samples will provide 20% to WHO - at least half as a donation and the rest at affordable prices.

These will be distributed on the basis of need with a focus on developing countries.