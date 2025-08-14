How shipping's flags of convenience endanger seafarers

Abuses are more likely on vessels that fly the flags of countries other than where the owners are based, rights groups find.

A loophole in global maritime law enables shipowners to sidestep labor protections and safety rules by registering their vessels under flags of convenience, a practice linked with abuse of crews, according to watchdogs.

Every merchant ship must register under a flag state, subjecting it to that country's laws and determining which nation is responsible for enforcing safety, labour and environmental standards on the ship, no matter where it sails.

Some owners register their ship in a country different than their own, including those deemed to offer flags of convenience, or FOC, by organisations like the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) due to their lax oversight of regulations and safety.

The ITF, which represents the rights of transport workers, has found that FOC vessels are responsible for the majority of reported cases of crew abandonment, wage theft and poor working conditions.

Here is what you need to know.

Why do shipowners register vessels in different countries?

Shipowners may opt for a flag of convenience to reduce costs and sidestep regulations that are stricter in their own countries. Open registries, which do not have residency or nationality requirements, offer lower fees, minimal or no taxes and lenient enforcement of rules.

By registering abroad, often online, owners gain flexibility, including the ability to hire low wage crews from developing countries.

They may also remain anonymous through shell companies, and concealing the owner weakens accountability and bolsters liability protection and privacy.