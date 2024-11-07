From farmers to importers: how Filipino rice growing went wrong

In a nation of farmers, the Philippines is now importing more rice than any other, heaping poverty and debt on struggling sector

One in four Filipinos farm the land

Yet Philippines is now world's top rice importer

Climate change, high costs and low prices to blame

MANILA - Alex Quinones has been a rice farmer in the Philippines for almost five decades - last summer was the first time his field dried up, forcing many of his neighbours to swap farm life for street sweeping.

"We were not able to harvest any rice. This drought was unlike anything we experienced before," Quinones, 62, told Context from his farm in Oriental Mindoro province, southwest of Manila.

Farm groups blame a dangerous cocktail of high imports, low trade prices and an ill-planned subsidy scheme for crippling the rice sector, pushing many small growers out of business.

Quinones leads an association of about 300 local rice farmers and said some had now become builders, street sweepers and waste pickers just so they could eat or pay off debts.

Along with fast-changing weather patterns, he said a deluge of foreign rice - imports have risen by nearly 60% since 2020 - has also hit income in recent years, with traders buying local rice near production costs.

The government said the El Niño phenomenon had cost the farm sector 9.5 billion pesos ($161.70 million)in damages as of May, as climate change slashed rice production.

Although one in four Filipinos work in farming, the country has now become the world’s top importer of rice, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

To feed its population of more than 113 million, the country lifted a cap on rice imports five years ago, imposing tariffs of 35% to 40% to cushion the new, competitive blow.