How the US Supreme Court could further restrict abortion

People gather during a protest in support of reproductive rights and emergency abortion care, as Supreme Court justices hear arguments over Idaho's near-total abortion ban in medical-emergency situations, in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

What’s the context? Why abortion rights activists are on edge as the court finishes up its term

Court weighs two major abortion-related cases

Abortion rights activists wary

Access to abortion medication, emergency care at stake RICHMOND - Nearly two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to abortion, it could further upend access to the procedure and related medication before it goes into recess at the end of June or early July. In one case likely to be decided by the end of June, a group of doctors is challenging the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approvals of abortion-related medication. In another, the state of Idaho and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration are battling over a federal law designed to guarantee emergency hospital care that the state says conflicts with its near-total ban on abortion. Rulings in the cases are set to come as the campaign season heats up ahead of federal elections in November, when control of the White House and the U.S. Congress will be up for grabs.

Here's what to know: What abortion-related cases could the Supreme Court rule on? One case challenges the FDA's approval of the drug mifepristone, which is used in abortions - often in combination with misoprostol, another drug. The Biden administration has appealed a lower court's ruling in favour of the plaintiffs, a group of healthcare professionals, that would limit how the medication is distributed. "Any additional barriers to access will have a detrimental effect on communities that, in many states across the country, already are experiencing barriers to care or criminal penalties that force them to leave their home to access care," said Elisabeth Smith, director of state policy and advocacy at the Center for Reproductive Rights. The centre, an abortion rights advocacy group, litigated the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that culminated in the court's June 2022 ruling overturning the constitutional right to an abortion that had been established by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. During oral arguments earlier this year, justices appeared sceptical that the plaintiffs had standing to bring the case. The other case is over a near-total abortion ban in the state of Idaho that the state says is in conflict with a federal law, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), that is supposed to guarantee a right to emergency care.

Abortion rights supporter and anti-abortion activists square off on the day the Supreme Court justices hear oral arguments over the legality of Idaho's Republican-backed, near-total abortion ban in medical-emergency situations, at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Abortion rights supporter and anti-abortion activists square off on the day the Supreme Court justices hear oral arguments over the legality of Idaho's Republican-backed, near-total abortion ban in medical-emergency situations, at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Biden administration sued Idaho over its abortion ban, which has an exception allowing for an abortion to save a woman's life. Idaho officials appealed a ruling by a lower court that said federal law trumps state law when they conflict. Anti-abortion advocates argue hospital emergency medics should not be forced to perform abortions under the EMTALA. "Apparently, Joe Biden and his administration have determined that emergency rooms are no longer capable of providing care for both mother and child," said Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee (NRLC), an anti-abortion advocacy group. Proponents, though, say abortions frequently are emergency care - particularly when the mother's life is in jeopardy. "In specific emergency situations with pregnant people, abortion is standard of care medicine that protects people's health and lives," Smith said. What are the implications if the court limits access to abortion medication? Abortion medication is now used in most abortions in the United States, so the consequences of restricting or limiting access would be far-reaching. "Anything that discourages brick and mortar pharmacies, providers, patients from distributing and accessing medication abortion is a loss at this moment," said Mini Timmaraju, president of the advocacy group Reproductive Freedom for All. "It was already the majority of abortion care, but with these bans and with so many more folks getting access to care through the mail and through (telemedicine), anything that discourages use of mifepristone is a problem." She said even if the court ruled for the Biden administration, the mood would be anything but celebratory. "Let's say the court sides with the FDA – I think we're going to be like, you still wasted a tremendous amount of resources and you still stoked a lot of fear and anxiety in a population that should not have had that happen," she said. The court could also rule that the anti-abortion doctors who brought the case simply lack standing to sue, in which case it could open the door for states to revive the issue in a different case.

U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta delivers remarks during the announcement that the U.S. is suing Idaho over a state law that imposes a "near-absolute ban" on abortion at the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta delivers remarks during the announcement that the U.S. is suing Idaho over a state law that imposes a "near-absolute ban" on abortion at the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Could women across the country lose access to emergency healthcare? Some abortion rights advocates are not anticipating a favourable ruling in the Idaho case and say the consequences could be huge. "If the court were to find for the state of Idaho, then pregnant people across the country depending on where they live could be in even greater danger of significant health setbacks or potentially death because they wouldn't be able to receive life-saving care at hospitals when that life-saving care is abortion care," said Smith. Timmaraju was not optimistic the court would find in favour of the Biden administration. "None of us feel good about this," she said. "Republicans love to talk about exceptions – exceptions for the life of the mother, exceptions for medical emergency, exceptions for rape and incest, but here we have what is essentially the ultimate exception, right - life and death emergency care, like losing an organ emergency care - and Republican states are fighting it." Timmaraju said the fact that the cases even reached the Supreme Court show that the justices' arguments when overturning the Roe decision that the court was returning the issue to people's "elected representatives" was not realistic. "Once you throw this to the states, you're going to have different (courts) and different states coming up with different laws and rules and it was always going to have to be settled by the Supreme Court," she said. "So, it's pretty much bullshit for them to make that declaration, and it's actually terrifying that all these cases will end up at the Supreme Court given the track record here." (Reporting by David Sherfinski; Editing by Jon Hemming.)