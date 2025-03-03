Is the EU taking a page from Trump on deregulation?

The EU plans to cut red tape to boost business, but campaigners worry it will weaken worker and environmental protections.

BRUSSELS - The European Commission plans sweeping changes to key environmental and corporate responsibility rules, with critics warning that the regulatory rollback will expose workers to abuses and hobble action on climate change.

The plans to loosen rules on corporate sustainability reporting and supply-chain transparency aim to help Europe's companies compete with China and the United States, where President Donald Trump has promised to eliminate 10 regulations for every new regulation issued.

European businesses have long complained that such regulations and bureaucracy make it harder to compete globally.

But rights activists say requiring fewer companies to conduct due diligence to meet environmental, social or governance (ESG) standards will harm efforts to improve conditions for millions of workers.

Greenpeace said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was "competing with Musk and Trump to wreck protections for people and planet."

Has the EU made a U-turn on green rules, and what could that mean for workers and the environment?

Which rules are being changed and why?

An omnibus package proposed on Feb. 26 aims to simplify legislation covering companies' responsibility to identify and prevent environmental and social abuses in their supply chains.

Changes to the corporate sustainability reporting directive (CSRD), would exempt around 80% of companies now required to disclose details of their environmental and social impact.