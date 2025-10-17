Newsletters
Context - Know Better. Do Better.
Journalism from the Thomson Reuters Foundation

Britain’s visa system is enabling modern-day slavery. Why are ministers making things worse?

Dora-Olivia Vicol profile picture
Evie Breese profile picture

Dora-Olivia Vicol,Evie Breese

Published: 3 hours and 37 mins ago | Work Rights Centre

Opinion
Migrant workers pick grapes at a vineyard in Britain, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Opinion

Migrant workers pick grapes at a vineyard in Britain, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Flawed UK sponsorship scheme that ties migrant workers to their employer puts them at risk of exploitation by rogue bosses.

Dora-Olivia Vicol is CEO of the Work Rights Centre, a charity that advocates for migrant and low-paid workers, and Evie Breese is Work Rights Centre’s communications officer.

Imagine you had spent your life savings moving to a new job abroad, but were then forced to work punishing hours for a fraction of the promised pay. Would you feel free to speak up? Probably not if it meant you risked being sacked and deported.

Yet this is the power imbalance at the heart of the UK’s sponsorship system. It forces migrant workers to live with exploitation, or risk visa cancellation. In the worst cases, cruel employers are emboldened to treat visa workers as modern-day slaves, maximising profit by working staff to breaking point, knowing the threat of deportation will silence dissent.

Between 2020 and 2025, Britain issued almost one million employer-sponsored visas to people from overseas. When the UK chose Brexit, and with it the end of free movement across the EU, a system of employer-sponsored visas took its place.

This requires a migrant worker to be granted a Certificate of Sponsorship from a Home Office-approved employer to get a visa. This certificate ties them to one job, with one employer. If that employer decides to cancel a worker’s visa - for any reason - they officially have just 60 days to find a new sponsor, or become undocumented and risk deportation. 

About two years ago we started to see a worrying new pattern of enquiries. People from India, Bangladesh, then Nepal, Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, had sold everything they had, and left good jobs and loved ones behind, for a Certificate of Sponsorship. Many went into debt to cover flight costs and visa fees, or paid illegal recruitment fees they believed were mandatory, thinking they would pay this off through hard work for fair pay in Britain.

A care home worker serves a meal to a resident at a care home in south London, Britain, July 29, 2023. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Go DeeperI came to UK from Zimbabwe as a care worker, but ended up homeless
An illustration showing a tray of food being carried by a carer, with similar trays in the background holding bags labelled 'debt'.
Go DeeperIndian nurse wins rare legal victory against UK care firm
An illustration of a female carer wearing a face mark holding her head in despair, with images of a passport in the background.
Go DeeperSoaring abuse in UK care jobs shatters migrants' dreams

Last year, a senior care worker from Bangladesh came to the Work Rights Centre having fled the care home where he was forced to work 60 days straight, was denied medical help after developing an infection, and was paid far below the minimum wage. When he tried to speak up, he was threatened with violence and visa cancellation.

We find the lion’s share of modern slavery cases in the care sector, because this is where most sponsored work visas have been issued. But two-thirds of employers who had their licences revoked by the Home Office between 2022 and 2024 were operating in other sectors. The risk of modern-day slavery is not sector specific, but inherent in sponsorship.

A Nepalese man sponsored to work in a high street supermarket was told that if he did not return a third of his salary to his employer each month, he would be sacked and deported. It was only when the police visited the shop following a tip-off that he was able to seek help.

Both workers are now in the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) for victims of modern-day slavery or human trafficking. Police are investigating their employers, but the conviction rate is staggeringly low. 

Between July 2023 and June 2024, there were 17,120 potential victims of modern slavery referred to the NRM across the UK. During that same period, there were just 467 prosecutions for modern slavery-flagged crimes in England and Wales, of which three quarters resulted in a conviction.

It is bitterly disappointing to see that a Labour government elected to give workers a new deal, is upholding an immigration system that breeds modern slavery, and lets rogue employers get away with abuse. 

More recently, the government actively turned against migrant communities, with a plan to double the time foreign nationals must spend in the UK before they can settle from five years to 10 years.

They argue this would reduce migrant numbers and ensure people speak reasonable English before acquiring permanent residence. But migrant numbers are already declining, and the government’s own data suggests the majority already speak English very well when they arrive.

The proposed changes will make little impact on integration, which is already happening. They will just double the time migrants spend on precarious employer-sponsored visas, and penalise businesses that rely on migrant labour.

Migrant workers account for up to 30% of jobs in hospitality, and 22% in communication and IT, according to data from the Migration Observatory. The changes to settlement rules, on top of recent amendments to sponsorship rules, now mean decent businesses wishing to hire foreign nationals face higher recruitment costs, for longer.

It is no secret that the Labour government is trying to mitigate the risk of losing the next election to the far-right Reform UK party by emulating ever more of its politics. But making life harder for migrants will not magically make life better for British citizens. 

In fact, it is almost certain to undermine the government’s other strategic objectives to spur growth, build housing for a generation of Britons, care for elderly people, and eradicate modern slavery. Labour must put these interests first. At a time when migrants contribute to every aspect of our society, the stakes of getting immigration policy right have never been higher.

Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Context or the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Go Deeper

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he speaks to the press on board Air Force One en route to Doha, Qatar, May 14, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Climate RisksTrump’s team weighs COP attendance, but influence looms either way
The CEO of Open for Business, Ken Janssens, speaks at an event organised by Windō, his former company, in London in March 2024. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Handout via Ken Janssens
Rethinking the EconomyQ&A: In Trump era, firms still back LGBTQ+ rights - only quietly
The Ascenty 2 data centre in Querétaro used by Microsoft in La Esperanza, Querétaro. July 27, 2025. Miguel Tovar/Thomson Reuters Foundation
AIData centres lured to Mexico can avoid environmental reporting
Brazil's Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, attends a press conference in Brasilia, Brazil October 10, 2025. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
NatureQ&A: Brazil minister Marina Silva calls for "COP of truth"
People sit on the roof of a submerged home at a village inundated by high tide, and flooding brought by monsoon rains and Typhoon Co-may, in Calumpit, Bulacan, Philippines, July 25, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
  1. 1

    How flood control projects fail the poor in the Philippines

  2. 2

    Trump calls climate change a con; science braces for more

  3. 3

    After statehood recognition, Palestinians stuck in limbo in Norway

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  6. 6

    Small solar city emerges in South Africa's coal heartland

Most Read

  1. 1

    How flood control projects fail the poor in the Philippines

  2. 2

    Trump calls climate change a con; science braces for more

  3. 3

    After statehood recognition, Palestinians stuck in limbo in Norway

  4. 4

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  5. 5

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?