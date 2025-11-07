As Brazil hosts COP30, is it a climate champion or nature foe?

The climate commitments of Brazilian President Lula will take the spotlight at the U.N. COP30 summit.

President vowed to reach net zero deforestation

Infrastructure projects expected to further rainforest loss

Brazil aims to become world's fourth largest oil producer

BELEM, Brazil - As Brazil hosts COP30, the climate commitments of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come under scrutiny, as he has sought to position the country as an environmental champion yet is advancing development projects in the Amazon rainforest.

World leaders, with the glaring exception of U.S. President Donald Trump, are set to gather in Brazil's Amazon rainforest city of Belém for the U.N. COP30 climate summit from November 10-21.

On the agenda is how to speed up a green energy transition away from fossil fuels, address the climate finance gap for low-income countries and protect forests and biodiversity.

Criticism by environmentalists and Indigenous leaders is likely to land on Lula, who has branded Brazil as a climate-friendly nation but has plans to ramp up oil drilling, roads and railway development in the vast Amazon rainforest.

"There's this logic throughout the last decades that sees the forest as a hindrance to development," said Tarcísio Feitosa of the Forests & Finance Coalition, a group that tracks deforestation funding.

"Lula's government has not changed anything," he said.

Speaking to the COP30 Leaders Summit on Thursday, Lula said: "In spite of our difficulties and contradictions, we need road maps ... to reverse deforestation and overcome dependency to fossil fuels."

Roads and a railway

At the beginning of Lula's most recent term in 2023, the government announced plans to repave an 885-km (550 miles) road across one of the best preserved tracts of the rainforest.

The government is also committed to building the Ferrogrão railway, which international traders want for transporting soybeans and grains through the forest for export.