What is driving Nigeria's kidnapping crisis?

A recent wave of church attacks and kidnappings in central Nigeria has forced schools to shut and increased pressure on the government from U.S. President Donald Trump.

LAGOS - In one week in mid-November, militia groups in Nigeria snatched more than 300 students from a Catholic school, took 25 girls from their hostels and stormed an evening church service, killing three worshippers and kidnapping dozens of others.

The wave of attacks has increased scrutiny on the Nigerian government from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened military action over the purported persecution of Christians.

But his claim of a "mass slaughter of Christians" has been disputed by the Nigerian government and security experts.

Schools have been shut in two central Nigerian states, and President Bola Tinubu has declared a nationwide state of emergency and ordered the army and police to recruit 20,000 officers to confront violence across the country.

Here is what you should know about Nigeria's kidnapping crisis.

How did Nigeria's security problem become a kidnapping crisis?

The government has fought for nearly two decades against jihadist insurgents who bombed villages, mosques, military posts, churches and markets to proliferate their idealogy in the country's northeast and northwest.

They gained notoriety in 2014 after Boko Haram fighters abducted 276 female students in the northern town of Chibok, which prompted a global campaign for their release.

Since then, splinter Islamist groups and criminal gangs have adopted similar tactics by taking students and residents in exchange for ransom.

The latest attacks on school students in the north are "far from unique," Britain-based charity Save the Children said in a statement on Friday.

At least 10 school kidnappings involving 670 children have occurred across Nigeria since January 2024, according to Save the Children's analysis of media reports and data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a research organisation.

Many of the students were taken either in or on their way to school, Save the Children said, warning that the attacks could have long-term consequences on education if they become "a dangerous norm."