LGBTQ+ community 'fights to stay alive' as Turkey curbs rights

Activists fear growing clampdown on LGBTQ+ community

Arrests, bans coincide with Turkey's Year of Family

Legal changes to criminalise LGBTQ+ identity shelved

ISTANBUL - Model Iris Mozalar has appeared in the pages of Elle and Cosmopolitan's Turkish editions, paraded down the catwalk at Istanbul Fashion Week and performed in a video with pop star Gaye Su Akyol.

But after marching for women's rights, the 25-year-old transgender activist may wind up a criminal.

Mozalar faces a possible seven years in prison on charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by chanting slogans and violating a law on public demonstrations when she hoisted a rainbow flag at a March protest.

She is the only participant to be charged, she said.

"My case shows how the law is being turned into a political instrument and that trans people, especially activists, are being targeted ... for being in the public space," Mozalar said.

The first of her two trials began on Tuesday, taking place during an intensifying crackdown on Turkey's LGBTQ+ community. Prosecutions, hostile political rhetoric and a push for "morality" measures are endangering sexual minorities' basic human rights and safety, rights advocates said.

The latest salvo was draft legislation, leaked to the media in October, that would have imposed prison sentences on anyone found to "engage in, praise or incite behaviour contrary to biological sex at birth and general morality," as well as onerous conditions on gender-affirming healthcare.

Those provisions were dropped from the bill when it reached parliament last week following public protests and criticism from opposition parties. Human Rights Watch called the bill "one of the most alarming rollbacks of rights in decades".

But activists warned the shelved proposals may have been a trial balloon and that penalties could still come from a government that has marginalised LGBTQ+ people, accusing them of undermining traditional family values.

"Even without this law, it is a dangerous period when LGBTQ+ people are portrayed as the enemy and designated an illegal group" by state officials, said Jiyan Andiç, a sociologist and organiser with Istanbul's Pride and Trans Pride weeks.

"We've heard the footsteps that something like this was coming as LGBTQ+ people are under repeated attack."