Calls for New Zealand to define a “woman” as a “biological female” highlight the gaps within the Human Rights Act.

Louisa Wall (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Waikato) is a former Member of Parliament and current Women’s Chair of ILGA Oceania.

Nearly 20 years ago, a landmark Crown Law opinion clarified that discrimination “on the grounds of sex” in Aotearoa - New Zealand – includes gender identity, affirming protection for transgender people under the Human Rights Act 1993.

It was a pivotal recognition of the dignity of trans New Zealanders.

But now, nearly two decades later, those protections are under threat. A member’s bill has been proposed to define “woman” as a biological female, denying trans women recognition by law.

This isn’t an anomaly; it’s part of a global rollback of trans rights. And Aotearoa must lead the move against them with clarity, compassion, and courage.

We have seen similar steps in the U.S. under Donald Trump, and more recently in the UK, where the Supreme Court ruled that “sex” refers only to biological sex under the Equality Act in April.

That decision deprives trans women of access to vital protections, from domestic violence shelters to public representation. It’s not about fairness or neutrality. It is institutionalised discrimination dressed up in legal language.

This is a global pattern. Across jurisdictions, gender identity is being weaponised for political gain, to stir fear and deepen division.

At the heart of this all is a false narrative: that the rights of cisgender women and trans women are in conflict. They are not.