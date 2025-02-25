  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.
Openly Logo
LGBTQ+ stories on Context

Where does Germany’s Friedrich Merz stand on LGBTQ+ rights?

Enrique Anarte Lazo profile picture

Enrique Anarte Lazo

Published: 14 hours and 42 mins ago

German conservative candidate for chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Friedrich Merz gestures during a press conference following the general election in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2025. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
explainer

German conservative candidate for chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Friedrich Merz gestures during a press conference following the general election in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2025. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

What’s the context?

Friedrich Merz has vowed to restrict trans rights but his CDU/CSU bloc will struggle to win support to reverse LGBTQ+ protections.

  • Conservatives win election, with far-right in second place
  • Merz, set to be next chancellor, favours curbing LGBTQ+ rights
  • Merz will struggle to secure support for rollbacks

BERLIN - The conservative bloc won Germany's election last Sunday but its leader Friedrich Merz, set to become the next chancellor, may struggle to secure enough support from other parties to implement the LGBTQ+ rights rollbacks he promised voters.

Merz faces complex and lengthy coalition negotiations after the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) surged to a historic second place in a fractured vote after the collapse of chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way alliance.

The CDU/CSU came in first place on 28.6%, followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 20.8% and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) with 16.4%, according to provisional results.

People attend a protest against the migration plans of the CDU party leader and top candidate for chancellor, Friedrich Merz and the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) in Berlin, Germany February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Go DeeperGerman election and rising right: A watershed for LGBTQ+ rights
Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD), attends a press conference, on the day she is expected to be announced as officially nominated candidate for Chancellor for the upcoming general elections, in Berlin, Germany December 7, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Go DeeperLGBTQ+ Germans fear Elon Musk-backed AfD could reverse rights
A general view of residential buildings along the Spree river, in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Go DeeperThe housing crisis 'nobody talks about' in Germany

This means Merz has two options to form a governing coalition: to join forces with the AfD or forge a new "grand coalition" with the SPD - a party that calls for more LGBTQ+ rights protections.

But the conservative German leader has repeatedly ruled out forming a coalition with the AfD, which has enjoyed the endorsement of prominent U.S. figures including tech billionaire Elon Musk, making the second option more likely.

Here is what you need to know about the effect of Merz's election on LGBTQ+ rights.

What is Friedrich Merz’s record on LGBTQ+ rights?

Merz has long been criticised by German LGBTQ+ activists for his personal statements on sexual minorities.

He made headlines in 2001 for the comments he made when asked about Berlin's then mayor Klaus Wowereit coming out as gay. He said at the time "as long as he doesn't come near me, I don't care."

In 2020, when gay CDU politician Jens Spahn was seeking the party leadership, Merz was asked whether he would have reservations about an LGBTQ+ person running the country.

"Sexual orientation is none of the public's business. As long as it is within the framework of the law and as long as it does not affect children - although this is where I reach an absolute limit - it is not a topic for public discussion," Merz said.

Ahead of the 2025 election, Merz was asked in a TV debate about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to only recognise two legal genders, reversing the previous administration's policy to issue gender-neutral markers for people who identify as non-binary - neither male nor female.

Merz said it was a "decision that I can understand".

His remarks drew criticism from the LGBTQ+ community and his own party members, some of whom rushed to clarify that scrapping non-binary legal recognition - available in Germany since a Constitutional Court ruling in 2017 - wasn't part of the CDU's election manifesto.

What does the CDU/CSU propose on LGBTQ+ rights?

The CDU/CSU bloc has historically voted against most LGBTQ+ rights measures, although some of its members voted in favour of legalising same-sex marriage in 2017. Both the CDU and their Bavarian CSU counterparts supported a partial ban on conversion therapy in 2020.

During the election campaign, Merz's CDU promised to reverse a new self-determination law, which came into effect in November and makes it easier for trans people to change their legal gender.

The self-ID law allows trans and non-binary people to change their legal gender by simply going to a local registry and declaring the change. Previously, the process could take years and cost thousands of euros.

"In our view, the self-determination law, as it is designed, is wrong, especially as it concerns children," Merz said in an interview with German magazine FOCUS last week.

Under the self-ID law, minors aged 14 and older can also change their identity documents with their legal guardian's consent.

The CDU/CSU also promised to restrict access to gender-affirming care treatments – such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy – for trans minors and to ban the use of gender-neutral language in official communications in schools and public administration.

Can Merz turn election pledges into law?

The conservative bloc has only won 208 out of 630 seats in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, according to provisional results - meaning it will need to partner with other parties to reach a parliamentary majority.

Merz's party wants to ally with Scholz's SPD, a party that vowed to strengthen LGBTQ+ rights protections and is unlikely to support rolling back existing legislation with its 120 seats.

If Merz seeks support from the AfD to pass restrictions on trans rights, he could risk losing SPD support, threatening a government collapse.

Alternatively, the CDU/CSU could decide to go it alone as a minority government and try to gather support from opposition parties to pass specific measures, but a minority government at federal level would be an unprecedented situation in post-World War Two German politics.

Merz has said he aims to have a government in place by late April.

(Reporting by Enrique Anarte in Berlin; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • LGBTQ+

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

Public security forces patrol a suspected illegal mining site in the Munduruku Indigenous Reserve, Brazil, Jan 9, 2025. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Dan Collyns
NatureBrazil ramps up its war against illegal gold mining in the Amazon
A woman reacts as members of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) search for the bodies of missing people after flash floods in Kamuchiri village of Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya May 1, 2024. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Climate JusticeIn Data: How much do rich nations owe Africa for climate damage?
A flood-affected woman sits on a bamboo made structure as her house has been flooded, in Bogura, Bangladesh, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Climate RisksExiled by climate, Bangladeshi migrants risk abuse in Gulf
A firefighter pulls a water hose as she battles the Poomacha wildfire on the La Jolla Indian Reservation in Southern California, October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Climate RisksIn first, US eases firefighter claims for female-specific cancers
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
  1. 1

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  2. 2

    German election and rising right: A watershed for LGBTQ+ rights

  3. 3

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  4. 4

    LGBTQ+ Germans fear Elon Musk-backed AfD could reverse rights

  5. 5

    In first, US eases firefighter claims for female-specific cancers

  6. 6

    Why is sex ed in Philippines schools under debate?

Most Read

  1. 1

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  2. 2

    German election and rising right: A watershed for LGBTQ+ rights

  3. 3

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  4. 4

    LGBTQ+ Germans fear Elon Musk-backed AfD could reverse rights

  5. 5

    In first, US eases firefighter claims for female-specific cancers