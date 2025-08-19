The world abandons humanitarian principles - but aid workers don’t

Today, on World Humanitarian Day, it is more important than ever to reaffirm global support for humanitarian principles.

Christian Modino Hok is the Humanitarian Director at Caritas Internationalis.

Every year on World Humanitarian Day, we stop for a moment. To honour those who’ve lost their lives in service, and those who keep showing up, day after day, on the frontlines of crisis. It’s not about ceremony. Or applause. It’s about bearing witness to courage and standing with those who choose compassion when everything around them is falling apart.

But this year feels different. Heavier. More fractured.

The sorrow hits harder, not because the crises - in Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ukraine, Myanmar, Haiti or Yemen, to name a few, - are new. They’re not. But the violence … It’s escalated beyond what we thought possible.

The brutality is deeper. The scale, honestly, staggering. And then there is Gaza, the place where the international community’s failure has reached its most unbearable and profound depth. We’re watching the slow unravelling of the very principles meant to protect civilians.

Stretched to breaking point

International law is being tested in ways we haven’t seen before. The international humanitarian and human rights norms we rely on - against repression, abuse, and dehumanisation - are being stretched to breaking point.

And still, humanitarians show up. Often with barely any protection. Often with almost no resources. Because for them, this work isn’t symbolic, it’s survival. For the communities they serve, it’s the last lifeline.

On this day we honour the 248 humanitarians who lost their lives and 196 others wounded, kidnapped or detained so far in 2025 alone, 95% of them local workers - a disheartening record high and sobering reminder of the risks borne by those closest to the crisis.