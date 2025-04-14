Sexual violence reaches unprecedented levels in Sudan war

Sudanese women and children suffer brunt of conflict as it rages into its third year.

NAIROBI - As Sudan's civil war escalates into its third year, women and girls are bearing the brunt of the crisis. Displaced, vulnerable and targeted, they are facing unprecedented levels of sexual violence, warn aid workers.

Sudanese women were at the forefront of the 2019 revolution that led to the ousting of president Omar al-Bashir, who took power in 1989.

From students and academics to housewives and street traders, women and girls led demonstrations and occupied the streets in the face of arrests, teargas, bullets and sexual assault by security agents.

But two years of conflict in the northeast African nation has subject them to levels of sexual violence never seen before.

Here's what you need to know about the war and its impact on Sudan's women and girls.

How did the conflict start?

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the country's main paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), erupted in the capital, Khartoum, on April 15, 2023.

The army backs General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the de facto ruler, while the RSF supports his former deputy, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

Tensions rose over disagreements on transitioning to civilian rule after Bashir's overthrow.

Both sides blame the other for starting the violence, which swiftly escalated and spread to other parts of the country.