UK toughens asylum rules – what's changing?
Migrants gather before trying to board an inflatable dinghy leaving the coast of northern France in an attempt to cross the English Channel to reach Britain, from the beach of Petit-Fort-Philippe in Gravelines, near Calais, France, September 27, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
What’s the context?
Radical revamp of Britain's asylum system meant to deter migrants, but critics say it erodes refugee protections.
LONDON - Britain has announced the most sweeping asylum reforms "in modern times" as it seeks to staunch public frustration over rising immigration, which has fuelled protests across the country this year.
Tough new rules aim to tackle the record numbers arriving on small boats from France and accelerate the removal of people whose asylum claims have been rejected.
Interior minister Shabana Mahmood says changes are needed because the asylum system is broken, but critics have condemned the reforms, which will shrink protections for refugees and lead to deportations of families with children.
They accuse the government of adopting the "toxic" far-right rhetoric of Reform UK, an anti-immigrant party which now regularly tops opinion polls.
The measures aim to slash arrivals by making Britain a less attractive destination.
Here are some key changes:
Asylum to become temporary
Britain will move away from offering refugees permanent protection, following similar measures introduced by Denmark.
People granted refugee status can currently apply to settle in Britain after five years. This will be quadrupled to 20 years.
Refugees will meanwhile have their status reviewed every 30 months and could be returned to their home country if conditions change and it is deemed safe.
Asylum charities and some lawmakers - including members of the ruling Labour party - say people who have fled war and persecution will be left in permanent limbo, unable to rebuild their lives.
No automatic right to family reunion
Until recently, refugees were able to bring their family to join them in Britain. This will no longer be automatic.
People recognised as refugees will receive "core" support and protection but will be encouraged to switch to a new work and study visa route that the government will set up. Those who do so may be able to sponsor family to join them.
Cuts to financial support
The government will revoke its legal duty to provide housing and financial support - currently 49 pounds ($64) a week - to asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute. This will be replaced by a discretionary power.
Asylum seekers will lose support if they break the law, work illegally, refuse to move to different accommodation or obstruct efforts to remove them if their claim fails.
People with assets will have to "contribute to their bed and board." Ministers have sought to defuse media reports that asylum seekers could be forced to sell jewellery.
Charities have warned that homelessness and destitution could increase under the reforms.
The government is also ending the use of hotels to house asylum seekers while their claims are processed. This cost 5.77 million pounds a day last year.
Asylum seekers will be moved to large accommodation sites including military barracks and training camps provided by the defence ministry.
Accelerated removals
A key aim is to speed up the removal of thousands of failed asylum seekers.
The plan includes exploring the resumption of enforced returns to countries like Syria, where conditions have changed.
In the past, Britain has hesitated to deport families whose asylum claims are rejected if they have children under 18. This will end.
Families will be offered financial support to return voluntarily but face removal if they refuse.
Britain will also look at the use of safe third countries that failed asylum seekers can be sent to instead of their country of origin.
The government plans to expand a scheme which allows Britain to send people who arrive on small boats back to France in return for accepting other asylum seekers who apply via legal routes.
Visa bans on uncooperative countries
Britain has threatened visa bans on countries that block the return of citizens remaining illegally in Britain.
Mahmood already has Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo in her sights if they do not improve cooperation.
End to "merry-go-round" of appeals
The government says failed asylum seekers launch appeal after appeal while continuing to receive state support.
It plans to create an independent appeals body. Asylum seekers will be allowed one appeal only.
Clamp down on illegal working
Most asylum seekers are not allowed to work while their claims are assessed, but many do - often in the gig economy.
The government will crack down on bosses hiring illegal workers and plans to introduce digital IDs which will make it harder for migrants to use fraudulent documents.
Use of AI tech
The government will trial artificial intelligence and facial age estimation technology to improve age assessments.
It says this will help distinguish children, who are entitled to support, from adults who claim to be children to avoid deportation.
($1 = 0.7662 pounds)
(Reporting by Emma Batha; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.)
Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.
Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
Tags
- Migration
- Economic inclusion