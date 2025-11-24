UK toughens asylum rules – what's changing?

Radical revamp of Britain's asylum system meant to deter migrants, but critics say it erodes refugee protections.

LONDON - Britain has announced the most sweeping asylum reforms "in modern times" as it seeks to staunch public frustration over rising immigration, which has fuelled protests across the country this year.

Tough new rules aim to tackle the record numbers arriving on small boats from France and accelerate the removal of people whose asylum claims have been rejected.

Interior minister Shabana Mahmood says changes are needed because the asylum system is broken, but critics have condemned the reforms, which will shrink protections for refugees and lead to deportations of families with children.

They accuse the government of adopting the "toxic" far-right rhetoric of Reform UK, an anti-immigrant party which now regularly tops opinion polls.

The measures aim to slash arrivals by making Britain a less attractive destination.

Here are some key changes:

Asylum to become temporary

Britain will move away from offering refugees permanent protection, following similar measures introduced by Denmark.

People granted refugee status can currently apply to settle in Britain after five years. This will be quadrupled to 20 years.

Refugees will meanwhile have their status reviewed every 30 months and could be returned to their home country if conditions change and it is deemed safe.

Asylum charities and some lawmakers - including members of the ruling Labour party - say people who have fled war and persecution will be left in permanent limbo, unable to rebuild their lives.