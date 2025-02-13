Trump's USAID freeze: Where does the money go?

Trump's freeze on USAID has left millions without life-saving help. Where does the money go and what has been the global impact?

US is world's biggest spender on international development

Ukraine, Ethiopia, Jordan, DRC among hardest-hit countries

NAIROBI – U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to freeze foreign aid has abruptly halted hundreds of life-saving programmes around the world, from malaria prevention in Kenya, to HIV treatment in Myanmar.

Trump announced the 90-day pause in the disbursement of billions of dollars from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on Jan. 20 in order to assess whether aid allocation aligned with his "America First" agenda.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said "life-saving humanitarian assistance" would be exempt from the freeze, but aid workers are grappling to secure waivers, partly due to thousands of USAID's workforce being put on leave.

A U.S. judge has temporarily allowed roughly 2,700 USAID staff who were put on leave by Trump's administration to return to work until Feb. 14. Federal employee unions have accused the administration of violating the court order.

Billionaire Elon Musk, tasked with slimming down federal government, has said he wants to shut down USAID, calling it "beyond repair".

Here's what you need to know about where USAID funds go and how people across the world are being affected by the freeze.

How much does the United States spend on foreign aid?

The United States is the biggest spender on international development in the world, followed by Germany, the European Union, Japan, Britain, France and Canada.

Government data shows the U.S. spent $68 billion on international aid in 2023. The funds are spread across several departments and agencies, but USAID's budget constituted more than 60% of the spending at around $42 billion.

Yet, while the United States gives more official government aid than any other country, its contribution as a percentage of national income is at the bottom of the list for wealthy countries, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

In 2023, Norway topped the list at 1.09% of gross national income, while the United States lagged at 0.24%, along with Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Spain.