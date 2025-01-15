How biodiversity impacts every corner of human life

As wildlife vanishes from much of the planet, nature's role in human life is highlighted in new WWF report

Global biodiversity continues its rapid decline

Human interaction with wildlife increasingly rare

Nature loss is harming human culture, food and health

RIO DE JANEIRO - Overhunting, ecosystem destruction and climate change caused by human emissions are all contributing to a rapid decline of global biodiversity.

A new report released by the World Wildlife Fund, an NGO, highlights what humanity is losing as a result.

From the large whales that mix ocean waters and make them more able to sustain life to tapirs that help the Amazon forest grow and provide rainwater to South America, the planet's biodiversity is deeply connected to humanity's well-being.

Fishing and hunting

Hunting and fishing have been central to cultures throughout human history, and wildlife remains a key source of food and employment for humans.

Wild animal meat accounts for up to 80% of the animal protein consumed by populations in some rural regions of West and Central Africa, which makes it key both to the local economy as well as to food security, said the WWF report.

Humans also consume up to 2,500 freshwater fish species, research published in 2023 by the WIRES Water journal said, and a 2011 report in the Fish and Fisheries journal estimated that marine fisheries provide more than 200 million full-time jobs globally.

However, a decline in wild animal populations is harming fishing businesses and making less food available.

A study published in 2021 in the ICES Journal of Marine Science by researchers in Canada and Germany showed, for example, that cod catches in Eastern Canada reached a peak in 1968, at 810,000 tons, but fell to 10,559 tons in 2019 following a collapse in fishing stocks.