In Data: Fires are accelerating global forest loss

As heatwaves and droughts smash records, more frequent wildfires are devastating the world's forests.

RIO DE JANEIRO - As global temperatures smashed records last year, wildfires broke new ground in the Amazon, impacting more than 6.7 million hectares in Brazil, where most of the vast rainforest is located.

That is more than double the previous record, and the highest figure that mapping consortium MapBiomas has registered in its data series dating back to 1985.

Ahead of the Amazon's fire season that begins in July, authorities and scientists are worried that wildfires in rainforests are accelerating.

Research shows forests in South America and other humid tropical areas are now more flammable than in the previous century.

"Tropical forests, which were naturally immune to great fires, are suffering the impact from climate change ... and are becoming more vulnerable", said Brazil's acting Minister of Environment João Paulo Capobianco at a government presentation on deforestation data earlier this month.

Climate change and degradation are making fires a leading cause in global forest loss, both in the tropics as well as in cooler regions.

In 2024, record temperatures drove drought and wildfires from Canada to California to South America.

Brazil and Bolivia accounted for two-thirds of the record tropical forest loss of 6.7 million hectares in 2024, according to more than 20 years of data released last month by environmental NGO World Resources Institute (WRI).