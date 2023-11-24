Ignoring Indigenous people will put nature targets out of reach

It’s time for governments to invest in Indigenous communities as effective partners in countering climate change and biodiversity loss

Levi Sucre Romero is a member of the Bribri Indigenous peoples of Costa Rica and the coordinator of the Mesoamerican Alliance of People and Forests, as well as a member of the advisory council of the Global Alliance of Territorial Communities (GATC), representing elected leaders of forest communities in Africa, Latin America and Asia.

For years the world has failed to act on the evidence that my Indigenous brothers and sisters are the best guardians of the forests that represent the only existing, cost-effective, large-scale system for absorbing and storing carbon.

From Rio to Kyoto, from Aichi to Paris, global climate agreements have focused on government-led technical solutions, sidelining the communities shown by a growing body of research to be the most effective stewards of nature on the planet.

Recently, this has started to change.

We succeeded in securing the establishment of the Local Communities and Indigenous Peoples Platform under the UN climate convention, which gives us a forum for contributing our knowledge and advancing our rights in global climate negotiations.

In Glasgow in 2021, 145 countries committed to ending deforestation and recognizing our rights. And in Montreal last year, we were recognized as key actors in defending nature, and we secured agreement from countries to respect our rights in their plans to meet the 2030 global biodiversity targets.

Our communities have fought hard for these successes. But they will only be meaningful if they translate into respect for our rights and our role as guardians of nature, protected by policies and laws that ensure environmental, economic and cultural justice for our peoples.

So far, this has not been the case.

Our growing renown as climate warriors on the global stage, and the support of the scientific community, has not translated into action on the ground, where our rights are entirely in the hands of our governments.