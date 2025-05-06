Q&A: Brazil's COP30 CEO on Trump’s impact and forest arson

Despite the U.S. climate retreat and the risk of forest arson, the chief executive of COP30 sees the transition to sustainability as inevitable.

RIO DE JANEIRO - As fossil fuel burning and global temperatures continue to reach records, Brazil is preparing to host the COP30 U.N. climate change conference in November in Belém in the Amazon rainforest, which is suffering its third year of drought.

It comes a decade after talks in Paris reached a landmark global agreement to limit climate change, which U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to leave for the second time.

COP30 will happen almost 30 years after 1992's Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, which established the international convention to address climate change.

It is the first COP summit in four years in a country with freedom to protest after meetings in Azerbaijan, the UAE and Egypt. The government has expressed concern that arsonists could set off fires in the Amazon rainforest in opposition to government policies against deforestation.

In Brazil, natural areas are often illegally burned by land-grabbers and farmers to convert land for real estate speculation and agriculture.

The conference organisers have also faced criticism for cutting down trees to build a highway to Belém.

Context spoke to Ana Toni, Brazil's National Secretary for Climate Change and the executive director of COP30, about U.S. participation at the summit and the significance of holding it in the Amazon.

How does the context for climate discussions now compare to 1992, when the U.N. Climate Convention was agreed upon in Rio?

Back then, who mobilised for the climate change issue? There were very few actors. The North-South divide at the time meant environmental and climate issues were seen as a luxury for many developing countries.

Today's geopolitical challenges with Trump are different.

There is a saying: 'First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.' I'd say that at ECO-92 [the Rio Earth Summit], they were ignoring us.

Now we're in the third stage, where there's logically an escalation, because the transition is seen as inevitable, and the forces wanting to maintain the status quo are fiercely resisting, trying even harder to slow down the transition process.

But eventually, it is absolutely inevitable.